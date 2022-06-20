Fortnite should be getting a Fireworks Gun in the future

Fortnite is filled to the brim with creative and chaotic weapons and tools like the excellent Grapple Glove, or any number of over-the-top grenades and guns. It’s a big part of the appeal for many players alongside how much fun it is to play, coupled with the still fairly new ability to avoid having to build a Sistine Chapel whenever you get into a firefight.

New Fortnite weapons come along semi-frequently, but sometimes it’s just a matter of a tweaked assault rifle or SMG. That doesn’t look like it’s going to be the case with the firework gun, which should be coming this season according to regular Fornite leaker HYPEX.

“Here’s our first look at the upcoming ‘Firework Gun’ that is coming this season,” HYPEX posts on Twitter. “It’ll be found in chests, floor loot, supply drops, and sold by an NPC.”

HYPEX also speculates the firework gun will either shoot like a grenade launcher, or otherwise be a reskin for the flare gun. There’s a big difference between how those two fire, but the key takeaway is that at some point this season, we’ll be able to shoot lots of pretty explosions – it could be that the firework gun launches in July, to coincide with celebrations for Independence Day.

The fireworks in the short clip that HYPEX posted showed the colours of the fireworks changing too, which is a nice touch.

It’ll be interesting to see whether or not the weapon also causes fires. If it causes fire damage alongside the initial explosion then it could be an excellent tool for taking down constructions, zoning enemies by controlling where they can go safely, or even smoking out places you think someone is hiding.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

In other Fortnite news, have you seen all of the cool skins we’ll be getting soon? There are already a few leaks on some more Naruto characters, but it seems the sky’s the limit for Epic with the likes of Elden Ring even being considered.