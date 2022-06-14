Want to know all the Fortnite Grapple Glove locations? We’re only into the second week of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, and already we’re getting new gadgets. The Grapple Gloves are functionally the same as the Spider-Man Web Shooters from Chapter 3 Season 1, but with some minor cosmetic differences.

You can find a Fortnite Grapple Glove set in consistent locations across the Fortnite map, in this case, shacks with purple chests inside. And you'll need to find them eventually, because there's an upcoming challenge that requires the use of the Grapple Gloves to complete it. You'll need to find a pair of these powerful gloves, equip them, and then swing for a total of 50 metres.

Each Grapple Glove you collect has 30 shots in standard games, though you only get 10 in competitive modes. In case you run out of charge, the popular battle royale game has other options to increase your mobility, not counting the fact you can still sprint and vault around, of course. The Fortnite Baller vehicles in Rave Cave work very similarly to the Grapple Gloves, and you can also ride Fortnite animals for as long as they’ll bear your weight.

Here are all ten Fortnite Grapple Glove locations:

South of The Joneses, near the main road

On top of a floating platform east of the Seven Outpost in the archipelago to the east of the map

By the crossroads east of The Daily Bugle

Next to the road northeast of Synapse Station

On a cliff close to the river north of Rocky Reels

By the big cluster of mushrooms southwest of Greasy Grove

On the ground floor in Rave Cave, close to the pool and circular disco floor

Heading up the cliff towards the Seven Outpost northwest of LogJam Lumberyard

On the cliff east of Shifty Shafts and southwest of Sleepy Sound

North of the triangular intersection east of Tilted Towers and south of Coney Crossroads

Once you’ve got a Fortnite Grapple Glove, you can swing across the trees and buildings by aiming at them to finish the challenge. These challenges give you experience towards the battle pass, which has a bunch of new Fortnite skins and even some free Fortnite V-bucks you can spend on premium skins. There are also a bunch of Fortnite Tover tokens hidden across the island for you to collect.