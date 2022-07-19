Fortnite leaks reveal three of four super Dragon Ball Z skins

Fortnite and Dragon Ball Z are set to smash together like the two titans they are, and we now know three of the four skins thanks to some leaks. We already knew we were getting the crossover itself thanks to Shiina and the Capsule Corporation logo, but the characters were a mystery. Well, not Goku; obviously it was going to be Goku.

According to Shiina, three of the four skins will be Goku, the main character of the series; Vegeta, the sometimes enemy, sometimes ally; and Beerus, a God of Destruction from Dragon Ball Super. While the specific look of each skin remains to be seen, given Beerus’ inclusion, it could be that it’s all meant to match up with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest movie in the long-running series.

That could mean a few different things for the fourth skin. While Freiza is likely the most famous villain from the show itself, if it’s meant to be specifically from the movie, then it could mean different characters. We could end up with Android 18, a deadly android who ended up turning over a new life and marrying a short bald dude called Krillin, or Bulma, who’s been a mainstay of the series since the early days of the manga.

Bulma seems like the most likely inclusion, because she’s a key figure in the Capsule Corporation, and her fame is up there with the other main characters. We’ll have to wait and see who we actually get, but given how good anime crossovers have been in the past, we’re really excited to spend half an hour of each match shouting instead of fighting.

In other Fortnite news, we’ve got another new Shotgun to play with along with some ice creams. It’s a good time of year for gaming.