Fortnite Naruto skins are here, and it’s all about Hinata

Fortnite’s Naruto skins have finally been unveiled, with Hinata, Orochimaru, Itachi, and Gaara all heading to the battle royale with two new outfits each – and for us, it’s all about the ultimate waifu.

Fortnite is no stranger to a good crossover, and for a lot of people, there’s really no limit to what’s on the table. The item shop currently has the likes of Spider-Man, Uncharted, and even Among Us being represented, which is the one true Multiverse of Madness, even though Tom Holland is in at least 66% of those things.

We already knew we were likely to get more Naruto skins, but thanks to some rapid-fire tweets from Epic Games partner Shiina, we can now see the cosmetics in full, alongside a couple of cool new loading screens.

Fortnite players can now get their hands on Hinata Hyuga, Naruto’s waifu, looking as Hinata as possible thanks to her combat and casual outfits. Orochimaru, the weird snake fanatic fiend and sometimes friend is also here, along with Itachi, Sasuke’s ill-fated older brother, and Gaara, who just wants a cuddle that’s not full of sand.

Each of these characters should be coming with the update on Thursday June 23, but that’s not all.

Alongside these skins, you can also go on over to the Nindo section of the Fortnite site to sign up for the Paths of Nindo challenges. As explained in a news post, the challenges are on from June 21 to July 7, and will allow players to earn a variety of different emotes, a lot of experience points, a special Akatsuki wrap, and if you do them all, a special Manda Glider. Manda is a big old snake in the anime, but can be used to float around in the battle royale game.

Players will need to get top-six finishes, survive storm circles, do some fishing, and get a fair few eliminations to complete all of the paths, but the glider does look quite cool, so it’ll probably be worth it. You can keep an eye on your progress on the Nindo website if you’re keen to keep track of things.

