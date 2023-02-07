How to complete Fortnite Geralt of Rivia quests

New Fortnite Geralt quests bring The Witcher to the battle royale game, giving you the chance to earn some quen-tissential cosmetic items – without giving a coin to Epic Games.

The FPS game remains one of the best free PC games around, with new items, challenges, and collaborations keeping Fortnite popular over multiple years. What better, then, than a collaboration with another of the best PC games ever – The Witcher. Upon completion of the following Fortnite quests, you are rewarded with a number of Geralt-themed items, because your Fortnite locker can never have too many sexy silver-haired heroes.

Fortnite Geralt quests and rewards

Here are all of the Fortnite Geralt of Rivia quests and rewards:

Page 1

Activate augments in five different matches – Geralt of Rivia loading screen

– Geralt of Rivia loading screen Complete three bounties – Muscle Memory spray

– Muscle Memory spray Defeat a boss – Weapons of the Witcher back bling

– Weapons of the Witcher back bling Emote in The Citadel throne room – Igni Sign emote

– Igni Sign emote Deal 500 melee damage to opponents – Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool

– Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool Complete page 1 quests – Geralt of Rivia outfit

Page 2 (unlocks on February 28)

Collect bars – awaiting page unlock

– awaiting page unlock Deal 200 damage with Ex-Calibur rifle – awaiting page unlock

– awaiting page unlock Gain 100 shields from potions – awaiting page unlock

– awaiting page unlock Eliminate an opponent while mounted – awaiting page unlock

– awaiting page unlock Complete page 2 quests – awaiting page unlock

Fortnite School of Llama rewards

In a second part of the Fortnite x The Witcher crossover, you can log in to your Epic Games account on the official event webpage and participate in The School of Llama quests to earn even more The Witcher cosmetics.

During the The School of Llama event, you must complete a journey around the virtual event map, starting each week in the centre. Every week, a new path will open up at a specific location, complete the tasks on that path to unlock exclusive rewards.

Week one

Complete path one – The Witcher’s silver sword and 20,000 XP

– The Witcher’s silver sword and 20,000 XP Complete the Axii challenge creator-made island – Axii Banner

– Axii Banner Complete the Quen challenge creator-made island – Quen Banner

– Quen Banner Complete all path one tasks – School of the Cat emoticon

Week two

Complete path two – Geralt of Rivia lobby track and 20,000 XP

– Geralt of Rivia lobby track and 20,000 XP Complete the Aard challenge creator-made island – Aard Banner

– Aard Banner Complete all path two tasks – School of the Griffin emoticon

Week three

Complete path three – 100,000 XP

– 100,000 XP Complete the Igni challenge creator-made island – Igni Banner

– Igni Banner Complete all path three tasks – School of the Viper emoticon

Week four

Complete path four – 100,000 XP

– 100,000 XP Complete the Yrden challenge creator-made island – Yrden Banner

– Yrden Banner Complete all path four tasks – School of the Bear emoticon

– School of the Bear emoticon Complete every path – School of the Wolf spray and School of the Manticore emoticon

– School of the Wolf spray and School of the Manticore emoticon Complete all five creator-made islands – School of the Llama emoticon

With each bringing a new path, you have four weeks to complete the quests above, with the The School of Llama event ending at 9pm PST March 10, 12am EST March 11, 5am GMT March 11, 2023.

The quests might be Aard, but its no Axii-dent that the rewards are worth the hard work. Sorry. All puns aside, there are a lot of quests to undertake here, but no one said being a Witcher was going to be easy. If you need some help, take a familiarise yourself with key Fortnite Chapter 4 map locations, as well as all of the Fortnite augments available right now.