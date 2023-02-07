How to complete Fortnite Geralt of Rivia quests

New Fortnite Geralt quests bring The Witcher to the battle royale game, giving you the chance to earn some quen-tissential cosmetic items – without giving a coin to Epic Games.
The FPS game remains one of the best free PC games around, with new items, challenges, and collaborations keeping Fortnite popular over multiple years. What better, then, than a collaboration with another of the best PC games ever – The Witcher. Upon completion of the following Fortnite quests, you are rewarded with a number of Geralt-themed items, because your Fortnite locker can never have too many sexy silver-haired heroes.
Fortnite Geralt quests and rewards
Here are all of the Fortnite Geralt of Rivia quests and rewards:
Page 1
- Activate augments in five different matches – Geralt of Rivia loading screen
- Complete three bounties – Muscle Memory spray
- Defeat a boss – Weapons of the Witcher back bling
- Emote in The Citadel throne room – Igni Sign emote
- Deal 500 melee damage to opponents – Witcher’s Steel Sword harvesting tool
- Complete page 1 quests – Geralt of Rivia outfit
Page 2 (unlocks on February 28)
- Collect bars – awaiting page unlock
- Deal 200 damage with Ex-Calibur rifle – awaiting page unlock
- Gain 100 shields from potions – awaiting page unlock
- Eliminate an opponent while mounted – awaiting page unlock
- Complete page 2 quests – awaiting page unlock
Fortnite School of Llama rewards
In a second part of the Fortnite x The Witcher crossover, you can log in to your Epic Games account on the official event webpage and participate in The School of Llama quests to earn even more The Witcher cosmetics.
During the The School of Llama event, you must complete a journey around the virtual event map, starting each week in the centre. Every week, a new path will open up at a specific location, complete the tasks on that path to unlock exclusive rewards.
Week one
- Complete path one – The Witcher’s silver sword and 20,000 XP
- Complete the Axii challenge creator-made island – Axii Banner
- Complete the Quen challenge creator-made island – Quen Banner
- Complete all path one tasks – School of the Cat emoticon
Week two
- Complete path two – Geralt of Rivia lobby track and 20,000 XP
- Complete the Aard challenge creator-made island – Aard Banner
- Complete all path two tasks – School of the Griffin emoticon
Week three
- Complete path three – 100,000 XP
- Complete the Igni challenge creator-made island – Igni Banner
- Complete all path three tasks – School of the Viper emoticon
Week four
- Complete path four – 100,000 XP
- Complete the Yrden challenge creator-made island – Yrden Banner
- Complete all path four tasks – School of the Bear emoticon
- Complete every path – School of the Wolf spray and School of the Manticore emoticon
- Complete all five creator-made islands – School of the Llama emoticon
With each bringing a new path, you have four weeks to complete the quests above, with the The School of Llama event ending at 9pm PST March 10, 12am EST March 11, 5am GMT March 11, 2023.
The quests might be Aard, but its no Axii-dent that the rewards are worth the hard work. Sorry. All puns aside, there are a lot of quests to undertake here, but no one said being a Witcher was going to be easy. If you need some help, take a familiarise yourself with key Fortnite Chapter 4 map locations, as well as all of the Fortnite augments available right now.