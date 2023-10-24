Fortnite adds new skin from beloved Disney Halloween movie

The Nightmare Before Christmas’ Jack Skellington is now available in Fortnite, as part of a new ‘Pumpkin King’ pack featuring a handful of collectibles based on the beloved Disney movie. The outfit, as well as the full pack, is available to download now.

It’s officially Fortnitemares season in Fortnite, meaning there are all kinds of spooky skins arriving in the Item Shop in the lead-up to Halloween. The blockbuster battle royale game has seen map changes as part of the ongoing festivities as well, and there’s even an Alan Wake tie-in to enjoy as part of a new island experience.

In terms of cosmetics, Jack Skellington’s full Pumpkin King set comes with Zero back bling, Peppermint Parasol pickaxe, and Jack’s Sled glider. There are also two emotes accompanying Jack Skellington. Scare your squad with the Jack’s Scary Face emote built into the outfit, and travel on clawfoot with the universal Lock, Shock and Barrel’s Tub emote. Beyond that, you can grab additional skins for Jack Skellington included with the outfit.

Jack Skellington is just the latest in a string of horror-themed skins and items that have landed in Fortnite recently. Currently, you can also pick up Michael Myers from the Halloween franchise, as well as other iconic monsters and villains from Fortnite’s earlier seasons. Check out what’s in store for the rest of Fortnitemares here.

It’s likely that we’ll see even more added to Fortnite in the coming week. In the meantime, be sure to check out our list of the 50 best Fortnite skins. Elsewhere, there’s our look at whether or not Fortnite is shutting down anytime soon.