Fortnite live event for Chapter 4 leaks ahead of time

With the next Fortnite live event almost upon us as part of the end of Chapter 3 and start of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, there’s a lot to look forward to in the battle royale game. The Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture event is set to be one of the game’s longest ever, but you’ll want to be careful as the multiplayer game event appears to have now leaked online, spoiling it for anyone unlucky enough to see it ahead of time.

Don’t worry, we won’t be spoiling the Fortnite Chapter 3 Fracture event here, but be aware that spoilers are cropping up all over the place, so this is us telling you to be careful.

Fortnite’s live event for Chapter 3 is set to take place on December 3, 2022, at 1pm PST / 4pm EST / 9pm GMT / 11pm CEST. Plenty of Fortnite accounts and players have been sharing things like voice lines, the potential name of the new Chapter, concept art, and even some straight up video footage.

As the event hasn’t started yet, these Fortnite live event leaks can be rather difficult to identify as true or not, but the widespread nature of the content appears to suggest its legitimacy, so be careful out there.

Prominent Fortnite news and leak reporter Shiina has also weighed in on the leaks, and they suspect an Epic Games employee may be involved, but they appear to just have this as a hunch.

“A random Discord user using a throwaway account is sending real leaks of all currently encrypted files to some people,” writes Shiina. “I suspect it’s an Epic Games employee or something, but I don’t know for sure.”

Again, we won’t be sharing any of these leaks but we recommend you avoid comments sections, mute certain words and accounts relevant to the next Chapter and the Fortnite live event in general, and just don’t go searching for it if you don’t want to see it. Besides, the Fortnite Fracture event is right around the corner, so it’s not too long of a wait anyway.

Be vigilant out there friends, and protect the surprise of the Fortnite live event as much as possible. If you want more from the Epic Games battle royale, we have a guide on how to sign up for the Fortnite Let Them Know quest rewards, and also a look at the Fortnite Marvel Zero War hardcover comics too.