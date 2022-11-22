How to sign up for Fortnite Let Them Know and get the rewards

Want to know how to sign up for Fortnite Let Them Know to earn quests and rewards? A new set of Fortnite tasks requires you to sign into a bespoke website if you want to earn exclusive rewards. Finishing all the Let Them Know challenges earns you 350,000 XP and a Football World Cup cosmetic item, so it’s well worth doing while you still can.

To sign up for the Fortnite Let Them Know quests and earn the rewards for the battle royale game, head to the Let Them Know website and sign into your Epic Games Store account. Doing so reveals the page, the current task, and the rewards for finishing the challenges. You can check back on the website to view your progress, but note that it can take up to an hour for your points to update.

Fortnite Let Them Know quests

The current Let Them know quest is to finish in the Top 5 three times – completing this quest nets you a total of 50,000 XP. The quests for each day are active until 9am GMT / 4am EST / 1am PST.

Here are all of the previous Let Them Know quests:

Day 1 – Eliminate 20 opponents in Battle Royale or Zero Build modes.

Day 2 – Finish in the top 5 three times in Battle Royale or Zero Build modes.

Day 3 – Currently unknown.

Day 4 – Currently unknown.

Day 5 – Currently unknown.

Day 6 – Currently unknown.

Day 7 – Currently unknown.

Fortnite Let Them Know rewards

Here is a full list of the Fortnite Let Them Know rewards:

Earn a single point for one day – Trophy Time emoticon.

– Trophy Time emoticon. Complete the point milestone for Days 1-6 – 50,000 XP for every day completed.

– 50,000 XP for every day completed. Complete the point milestone for Day 7 – 50,000 XP plus any reward for each day in which you’ve not previously met the milestone.

By completing the Fortnite Let Them Know quests, you’ll earn a tremendous amount of experience points that you can use to unlock new Fortnite skins in the battle pass. We recommend that you brush up on the latest Fortnite tips if you’ve not played the game in quite some time, as well as familiarising yourself with the newer Fortnite weapons and any Fortnite map changes that have occurred recently.