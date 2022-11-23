Fortnite chapter 3 Fracture event may be battle royale game’s longest

Fortnite chapter 3 is coming to an end very soon with an event called Fracture. The battle royale game from Epic has been fairly consistent with impressive endings to every season and chapter, but as the Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 release date nears, it’s looking like Fracture could be a bigger-than-ever blowout.

We’re feeling a little mixed on the end of it, because Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 started off quite strong. The new Chrome mechanics are fun, the idea of floating POIs is pretty wonderful, and additions like the Rocket League Octane are impossible not to enjoy. However, it’s also felt a little underwhelming for some fans who wanted a more dynamic map akin to the last season, where the Reality Tree was constantly creeping around.

Nevertheless, it looks like the ending of chapter 3 could compensate, with Epic planning a bigger, longer event for Fracture than perhaps ever before. The developer says that the Fracture playlist will open up 30 minutes before its starting point of December 3 at 1pm PST (4pm EST/9pm GMT/10pm CET/12am AEDT on December 4), but that players will be able to join the in-progress event up until 1:40pm PST.

This is easily one of the longest-running events in Fortnite, and could be why things have felt thin on the ground for some. We’re still not sure what’s actually going to happen in the event, but given the constant progress that Chrome has been making on the island, you’ve got to assume there’s going to be a showdown or a loss of some kind here. The name Fracture also sort of suggests the island will be split in some way, which could be fun to watch.

Before we get to that though, it’s well worth making sure you’ve progressed as far as you can with the Fortnite chapter 3 season 4 battle pass, and also wrap up any outstanding objectives like the Fortnite Herald quests.