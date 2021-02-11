This week’s Fortnite challenges are all about collecting items to celebrate Valentine’s Day, and you don’t even need to put on the prettiest Fortnite skin to complete them. One of the items you need to collect is Grimbles’ love potion. There are two tasks: one to find the love potion itself, and one to deliver it to a specific location.

Finding the love potion is relatively straightforward once you know where to go. There are three locations that the challenge highlights: Fort Crumpet, Coral Cove, and Stealthy Stronghold. You also need to deliver the love potion to one of two locations: Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town. It’s unclear at this time if you need to do this all in one game, or if this can be spread across multiple games, but either way it’s going to be tricky unless you know where you need to go.

So this guide will help you locate Grimbles’ love potion, giving you their exact positions for all three named areas, as well as the two locations you need to go to in order to deliver the love potion.

Where to find a love potion in Fortnite

Here are the precise locations for all three love potions:

Fort Crumpet : Head to the ruins towards the northwest of the map. Inside you’ll find a fenced off area with a table and some chairs. The love potion is the pink vial on the table.

: Head to the ruins towards the northwest of the map. Inside you’ll find a fenced off area with a table and some chairs. The love potion is the pink vial on the table. Coral Cove : West of Coral Castle, there is a giant shell on a hill. Behind the shell is the love potion, just lying there.

: West of Coral Castle, there is a giant shell on a hill. Behind the shell is the love potion, just lying there. Stealthy Stronghold: Approach this area from the southwest and look for the ruins that are closest to the crashed airplane in a tree. It should be just north of the plane and the potion is on the ground floor.

Where to deliver the love potion in Fortnite

Here is where you need to deliver the love potion:

Slurpy Swamp : This area is to the southwest of the map. It’s the bit west of the main road leading towards Holly Hedges.

: This area is to the southwest of the map. It’s the bit west of the main road leading towards Holly Hedges. Shanty Town: To the west of Slurpy Swamp, there is a wooden hamlet that is close to the coast. It’s also north of the swamp’s delta.

It’s unclear precisely what you need to do at this time with the love potion, but once you arrive you should in theory be able to complete these two challenges. That is all you need to know about these two challenges, but we also have the Fortnite rose locations if you need to complete that challenge too.