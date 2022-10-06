Fortnite Marvel crossover could be incoming with new X-Men skin

A new Fortnite skin could be another crossover from the world of Marvel. The battle royale game has been getting a fairly steady influx of Marvel characters for a while now, with the next character potentially coming from the world of Iron Man, Wolverine, and the X-Men, in the shape of X-23.

Chapter 3 season 4 isn’t actually Marvel-themed, despite the appearance of the Hulk Buster Iron Man suit, and Spider-Gwen being a part of the battle pass this season. But it looks as though the next crossover could well be a version of Wolverine, although not one you might be familiar with.

While this character was created from Wolverine’s DNA, they end up as their own person in the form of X-23, or Laura Kinney. They’ve basically got all of the same powers, but they’ve got a completely different look in a lot of media.

POSSIBLE UPCOMING COLLAB: "X-23" (Marvel) A shop section called "X-23" just got added to the API! pic.twitter.com/QI6ek4myHy — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) October 5, 2022

The news comes via a leak from ShiinaBR, who tweeted that “A shop section called ‘X-23’ just got added to the API!” It’d be strange to label a shop section X-23 without it being a direct reference to the character themselves, so we reckon we could be getting the official announcement for the new Fortnite Skin pretty soon.

If you’re in the mood to assimilate some new knowledge, then we’ve got the lowdown on the new Fortnite map for you. It’s going to change a lot as chapter 3 season 4 goes on, so keep a close eye on it. We’ve also got an all Fortnite bytes quest guide for you as well.