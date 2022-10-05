All Fortnite Bytes quests including how to tune the TV

Fortnite Bytes quests are now available, and each one requires players to complete tasks to unlock new harvesting tools. However, it is only available in the battle royale game if you unlock the Byte skin from the Chapter 3 Season 4 battle pass. You have until the end of the current season to get these rewards, so we recommend finishing the challenges right away.

Between each of the main Fortnite Bytes quests, you must tune the TV while wearing the Bytes outfit to claim the reward. You can find a TV inside the garage of the house to the west of Herald’s Sanctum or the house to the northeast of Lustrous Lagoon. Interact with any of these specific television sets to get quests from The Nothing to unlock new harvesting tools for Bytes.

Fortnite Bytes quest rewards

After completing the first task to tune the TV, you must finish these quests to receive the following rewards:

The Nothing’s Gift (Reaper’s Lament) – damage opponents with Evochrome weapons (2,500)

– damage opponents with Evochrome weapons (2,500) The Nothing’s Gift (The Dread Claw) – drive distance in chromed vehicle (5,000)

– drive distance in chromed vehicle (5,000) The Nothing’s Gift (Sharpened Sunburst) – pass through chromed structures in different named locations (10)

– pass through chromed structures in different named locations (10) The Nothing’s Gift (Chaotic Edge) – search chromed chests (20)

– search chromed chests (20) The Nothing’s Gift (Razer Thorn) – deal damage to chromed wildlife (2,500)

– deal damage to chromed wildlife (2,500) The Nothing’s Gift (Skewer) – eliminate opponents at a chromed named location (20)

– eliminate opponents at a chromed named location (20) The Nothing’s Gift (The Thrasher) – chrome opponents (10)

Once you finish all the Fortnite Bytes quests, plenty of other challenges are waiting for you to complete in the latest season. If you don’t have the Bytes quests yet, you can grab some free Fortnite V-bucks and use them to buy this season’s battle pass. In addition, this season has plenty of ways to get hold of the best Fortnite weapons, including the ability to use Fortnite keys to unlock vaults scattered across the Fortnite map for epic and legendary loot.