Where to find the mysterious pod in Fortnite

Find out where to go to find the mysterious pod and complete the first Jungle Hunter quest

The mysterious pod in Fortnite is found by a tree, abandoned and surrounded by swamp.

A new update to Fortnite has also brought along a new set of challenges to tease us. They’re all related to the next bounty hunter that will be coming to the game: Predator. Three have been unlocked thus far out of the new ‘Jungle Hunter’ quests, and one of them has us find his abandoned, yet mysterious pod.

The Fortnite Predator secret mystery skin is not yet unlockable as a playable character, but it’s highly likely that upcoming challenges will let us become the threat that forced Arnold Schwarzenegger to shout “get to the chopper” from the top of his lungs. We highly doubt that the Predator will get its cloaking device though, because that would be unfair on the rest of us.

But until then, there are three items you can unlock. Two of these challenges have you looking for something and you’ll unlock a Predator themed banner icon for finding the mysterious pod. Thankfully, it’s really easy if you know where to go and we will tell you the exact location of the mysterious pod in Fortnite.

Fortnite mysterious pod location

To find the mysterious pod in Fortnite, you only need to head to the northwest of Stealthy Stronghold. It’s in the small watery area, beached on a small island in the swamp.

Simply fly to Stealthy Stronghold and go to the northwest of the location to find the mysterious pod in Fortnite. It's by a tree and you need only approach it to complete the task.

The only real challenge then is to get close to the pod. As a nice little bonus, try cracking the pod open for a free chest full of weapons and gadgets. That just about does it for the first challenge, so up next is finding all three Fortnite bounty locations, and collect three medikits. More challenges are coming in the next few days, so check back soon.

Dave Irwin

Staff writer

Published:

Dave is partial to a bit of Street Fighter, Dark Souls, or Monster Hunter, and has written for RPS, WhatCulture, TSA, Kotaku UK, and Tech Advisor.

