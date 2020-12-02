Fortnite bounty locations – how do bounties work in Season 5?

Wondering how bounties work in Fortnite? Bounties are part of the many new changes that arrived in Chapter 2 Season 5 of Fortnite, alongside quests, items, and new skins.

The Marvel-era finished in a spectacular showdown where we were forced to relive Endgame all over again, except this time with the threat of Galactus looming towards us. Iron Man made short shift of that, though, and now this Fortnite season focuses on bounties as part of Agent Jones’ efforts to round up the best hunters in the universe to ensure no one escapes the loop. Among these hunters is the Mandalorian, a shapeshifter called Mave, and a fighting flapjack called Mancake.

You can also accept bounties and quests from NPCs dotted around the new map – they appear as chat icons as you land and they’ll dish out an array of quests and bounties such as eliminating a specified player. You can also return to these characters to upgrade intel, weapons, and obtain new mythic weapons. Here are the exact locations of the NPCs we’ve found so far and how bounties work in Fortnite.

How do bounties work in Fortnite?

When you visit these characters, you can simply talk to them and select a bounty from the wheel. The first quest for Mandalorian upgrades asks you to take on and complete six bounties, so these bounty locations are worth landing at, especially the more remote ones, as we found Hunters Haven and Colossal Coliseum highly contested. Once you accept a bounty it appears as a gold circle on the map, moving as the bounty does. The same goes for if you become a bounty, a threat bar will show up on your screen to let you know you’re being hunted. The reward is Fortnite’s gold bars that you can spend at any of the NPCs scattered across the map.

Fortnite bounty NPC locations

Tomato Head

Tomato Head can be found in The Pizza Hut just northeast of the Colossal Coliseum, on the edge of Fortnite’s new desert area.

Menace

This warrior can be found slapbang in the middle of the Colossal Coliseum in Fortnite’s desert area, near where the Mandalorian is patrolling by the Fortnite Razer Crest.

Big Chuggus

Big Chuggus can be found in the main factory in the middle of Slurpy Swamp. He’s on the top level.

Bullseye

Bullseye is pretty easy to locate, she’s standing out in the open when you land at Steamy Stacks.

Lexa

Lexa can be found in a house on the west side of Hunter’s Haven. It seems to be popular among players, so come prepared.

The Reaper

He’s off duty and ready to dish out bounties. The Reaper can be found in a remote house west of Sweaty Sands on the coast.

Burnout

Burnout is on the edge of Sweaty Sands, just northwest as you leave the area.

Beef Boss

The burger-headed boss can be found roaming around a shack to the north of Pleasant Park.

Mancake

The pancake-headed boss can be found south of the desert area in a house on the edge, south of Colossal Coliseum and north of Hunter’s Haven.

Ragnarok

He can be found in a small house to the west of Holly Hedges.

Kit

The original Fortnite boss can be found in his usual spot in Catty Corner, this time he’s giving out quests and bounties and isn’t surrounded by patrolmen.

Doggo

The hooded dog can be found in Retail Row, just to the west as you approach from Catty Corner.

That’s all the Fortnite bounty locations we’ve found so far. As you can see they can be found in most areas on the map, so there’s always a bounty to claim. Bounty-giving NPCs will also fight on your behalf if you interact with them and someone starts firing – we had to learn this the hard way.