Fortnite Among Us collaboration is here, for real this time

The Fortnite Among Us collaboration is here, and it’s official this time. Fans of the battle royale game juggernaut will remember that its Impostors mode was inspired by Among Us, by Epic’s eventual admission. The studios then teased that a more organised collaboration was in the works – and that crossover is now here, courtesy of a crewmate back bling piece and a distraction dance emote based on the breakout indie social deduction game.

The cosmetics are available by making any Among Us related purchase on the Epic Games Store between June 9, 2022 and June 9, 2023. According to Epic’s FAQ, “This promotion is part of the Epic mega sale, and to get the cosmetics you must make the purchase on the Epic Games Store during the promotional window.”

Once the cosmetics are unlocked, however, they will be available for use on all platforms linked to that Epic Games account. The back bling puts a crewmate on your back, with all the standard colours available to choose from. It even makes the impostor kill sound when you get a kill! The distraction dance is Fortnite’s take on the hand-clapping, foot-stomping animation from Innersloth’s game. Epic also notes that “these cosmetics will be available in the Fortnite in-game shop at a later date.”

You can check out the collaboration items below:

IN-GAME LOOK: Among Us X Fortnite pic.twitter.com/sgaa7DO2FB — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) June 9, 2022

Other recent collaborations include an original Fortnite Spider-Man Zero skin, and the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass leans into Lucasfilm with popular characters including Darth Vader and Indiana Jones parachuting into action.