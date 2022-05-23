A Fortnite Pac-Man collab will kick off Chapter 3 Season 3

A Fortnite Pac-Man collab is the next gaming crossover revealed for Epic’s battle royale game, before even the much-leaked Fall Guys event. More than that, Pac-Man is due to hit the island alongside the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 start date at the beginning of next month.

Suspicions of a potential crossover between Fortnite and Pac-Man first appeared this weekend, which was the 42nd anniversary of the launch of the original Pac-Man arcade game in Japan – a fact which the official Fortnite Twitter account congratulated the Pac-Man account on. Pac-Man is a regular guest on Nintendo’s Smash Bros but has not yet appeared in Fortnite.

Shortly afterward, the official Japanese Pac-Man website confirmed that the original videogame star is indeed coming to Fortnite next month. Sadly, don’t expect to see players in the multiplayer game dressing up as giant yellow balls rolling around the remains of Tilted Towers, as the site suggests the crossover will only include “items with the ‘Pac-Man’ motif” rather than skins for Pac-Man, Ms. Pac-Man, and Baby Pac-Man. Shame.

The crossover will kick off in two weeks on Thursday. June 2, which is right before the big Seven-IO war for the end event of Chapter 3 Season 2 and the Season 3 release date. Cool timing.

Before that happens, Obi-Wan Kenobi is the Fortnite skin you’re looking for this week, and streamer Ali-A now has his own skin in the game. Ali-A actually appeared at the W.A.S.D. event last month to talk about making a name for yourself on YouTube, and you can check out the whole chat at that link.

