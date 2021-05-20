Fortnite’s Ruby Shadows pack is free, and it’s only on PC

Epic has just launched a new Fortnite challenge pack featuring a shadowy version of Ruby in promotion of the latest Epic Games Store sale and yes, that means you can only get it on PC. Epic’s positioning this as a reason for you to check out Fortnite’s performance mode if you’re used to playing on other platforms, and you will be able to carry the new pack to whatever platform you like thanks to Fortnite’s cross-progression features.

The Street Shadows challenge pack is now available in the item shop for the PC version of Fortnite, and will be available until June 17 at 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT, or June 18 at 1am BST. While you have a limited amount of time to claim the pack, the challenges won’t go away.

The challenges are pretty simple: you’ll get a glider for outlasting 500 opponents, a pickaxe for dealing 1,000 damage to opponents, and a back bling for playing five games with friends. Complete all three challenges, and you’ll get the Ruby Shadows skin.

Epic explains in a FAQ that these cosmetics will eventually hit the item shop individually, but they will cost you Fortnite V-Bucks when they arrive.

Sometimes, it's more fun to stay in the shadows. PC players, log in and head to the Shop to claim the Street Shadows Challenge Pack and unlock free rewards including: – Ruby Shadows Outfit

– Shadow Slicer Pickaxe

Epic’s going big in promoting the Epic Store right now, from a giant sale to a free giveaway of NBA 2K21. For more Fortnite skins you might want to hold out for, you can follow that link.