Fortnite’s Season 8 Battle Pass trailer is wild and full of Carnage

The Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date has landed, baby, and that means we’ve got our usual bevy of content to get us all excited for the season ahead. Nothing is quite as peak Fortnite, though, as the new Battle Pass trailer because I get to describe what shenanigans ensue.

The trailer starts with a purple cube – shout out to Kevin – who tells you that you “should have known” they’d return. You then see four characters walk across a hill, which gives us our first tease of the Fortnite skins to come. You’ve got a woman with a ninja aesthetic, an ape-man in a spacesuit, another woman in sci-fi garb, and a retro cartoon version of Fishstick. They walk towards the ruins of destroyed sci-fi tech before fighting a horde of minions. Oh, and then a unicorn man shows up who needs to be carried off.

This is Fortnite, after all, so we’ve also got some familiar faces. This time around, it’s Carnage, who you may recognise if you’re a fan of the Spider-Man comics. Venom: Let There Be Carnage is coming to the silver screen soon, so the timing of the tie-in certainly makes sense.

Here’s the trailer:

While you can catch the new season on your PCs, it looks like you won’t be able to enjoy it on some mobile phones just yet. Despite the recent result of the Epic vs Apple case, Fortnite isn’t coming back to iOS just yet.

