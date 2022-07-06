Fortnite secret door location and puzzle in Shuffled Shrines

Looking for the secret door location in Fortnite? To complete the quest ‘Find the secret door past the main chamber in Shuffled Shrines’ and get your hands on the Indy Dustoff emote, you first need to complete a small puzzle to unlock the door found in Shuffled Shrines.

As for what’s behind the Fortnite secret door, when you successfully complete the puzzle, the door opens and you need to avoid a tunnel of poison dart traps to get to the middle. You’re rewarded with the Holy Grail, which is actually 250 gold, as well as a couple of mythic chests for some good loot. Here’s how to complete the secret door puzzle in Fortnite.

Fortnite secret door location

The secret door can be found in the middle of Shuffled Shrines, beneath the ruins with four runes in front of a temple door.

Fortnite secret door puzzle solution

The puzzle itself requires some work, as you need to locate the four stone slabs found around Shuffled Shrines that correlate to each rune in front of the temple. Once you find a stone slab, it will be one of three symbols, you need to match these to the runes in front of the temple.

The symbols change every game, so there isn’t just one solution to this puzzle. Check out the video below for the exact location of each stone slab and how to complete this puzzle.

That’s how to unlock the secret door in Fortnite. For more, here’s how to get the Ripsaw Launcher in Fortnite, and all Fortnite Indiana Jones quests to unlock one of the best Fortnite skins for free.