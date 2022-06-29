Where to find the Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher location

Want to know where to find a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher? It’s been several weeks since the long-running battle royale game’s latest season launched, and the roots of the giant tree in Reality Falls are spreading at an alarming rate across the Fortnite map. It’s now taken over Butter Barn and will likely overrun the temple west of The Joneses.

Thankfully, the Seven are aware of the issue and are looking into it. For now, though, there are some weekly quests to complete. One of the challenges this week is to knock down Timber Pines with a Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher. This weapon has 12 blades and can hold three of them at a time before you need to reload. If the blade hits an enemy, it will deal 60 damage and knock them back a fair distance, but the best way to use the Ripsaw Launcher is to fire the blade at walls to shred any cover that your opponents are hiding behind, then shoot them with more conventional guns.

But where do you find them? Unlike other gadgets such as the Fortnite Grapple Gloves that you can find in plenty of locations around the map, the Ripsaw Launcher is only available in one place on the entire island.

Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher location

The only place to find the Fortnite Ripsaw Launcher is inside the workshop north of Logjam Lotus. When here, the Ripsaw Launcher is either hanging on the wall or lying on a workbench. Just hold the interact button to pick it up.

After picking up the Ripsaw Launcher, head towards LogJam Lotus or Shifty Shafts to find the pine trees. They’re tall spindly trees with slightly differently coloured bark. To fire the Ripsaw Launcher, hold down the left mouse button to increase its charge and launch the blade as far as possible – do this at three of these trees to complete the challenge.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.

Since you’re here, you may be wondering what the best way to defeat Darth Vader is or have questions about the Fortnite reality seeds. Last week also saw new ways to get Fortnite Tover tokens and the introduction of the Fortnite Nindo challenges, which you can complete to get some cool Naruto-themed cosmetic items.