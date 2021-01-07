How to signal the coral buddies in Fortnite

You may be looking at the week six Fortnite challenge list and wondering just what you need to do to complete the Signal the Coral Buddies challenge. The coral buddies have been part of this season’s challenges before, and they’re the adorable little blob creatures that populate the Coral Castle area to the northwest of the map.

However, this task doesn’t revolve around finding them, but rather playing some musical notes from a very specific point in the map. You’ll need to play some coral conches to signal the coral buddies, and once you know where to go, playing the notes is as simple as interacting with them.

As always, it’s easier to complete this challenge in a mode such as Team Rumble than the regular battle royale, so make sure you have the right game mode selected before attempting this challenge. This guide to the Fortnite Signal the Coral Buddies challenge will show you exactly where the coral conches are that you need to play, and also provide any further information as it comes to light.

How to Signal the Coral Buddies

To find the coral conches that you need to play to signal the coral buddies, you need to head to Coral Castle in the northwest corner of the map. Once there, head to the building that looks like a slide due north of the main castle. Head up either side of the building to find six conches laid out in a row.

Admittedly, this is where there’s currently a level of ambiguity at the time of writing. The problem is that the conches are arranged in scale, the lowest pitch to the left and the highest to the right. Prior to the official drop of the challenges, there’s not been any indication of whether you need to play the conches in a particular sequence to signal the coral buddies. We will be investigating this when the challenges go live and update you if playing any note is in fact how you complete this challenge, or if you need a separate sequence.

And really, that is all you need to do to complete the Signal the Coral Buddies challenge in Fortnite. It may take a couple of attempts, particularly if players are using the location as an impromptu ambush, but it’s otherwise quite a simple challenge. Since you’re in Coral Castle, you should also look into completing some of the other tasks for this week as they’re all a bit nautical themed. There is also an NPC wandering around that can upgrade your equipment for gold bars: the easiest way to get those is by taking on one of the Fortnite bounty missions, looting chests, or eliminating opponents.