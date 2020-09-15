Star Wars: Squadrons includes a free Fortnite X-Wing on the Epic Games Store

Fortnite’s got another crossover of sorts on the way. Ahead of the Star Wars: Squadrons release date next month, the battle royale game’s developer Epic Games has announced a promotion that’ll give you a pretty neat vehicle to use in Fortnite if you buy the impending Star Wars title on its Store: one of the space game’s X-Wing Gliders.

“Star Wars: Squadrons includes the Fortnite Vanguard Squadrons X-Wing Glider for free until October 1, 2021,” the Star Wars game’s pre-order edition page says. So, while it’s technically a limited-time promotion, you have a whole year to grab the glider for the low, low price of nothing along with the upcoming PC game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The offer will end at 23:59 ET / 20:59 PT on that date (04:59 BST on October 2), it adds.

To grab the glider, all you need to do is buy Squadrons on the Epic Store then fire up and log into your copy of Fortnite to receive it.

Speaking of the upcoming title, this week EA Motive, LucasFilm, and Industrial Light and Magic released a new CG short film, ‘Hunted’, introducing us to one of its pilots: Varko Grey. He’s an Imperial pilot facing a losing battle in the wake of New Republic ambush on the Empire’s orbiting shipyard over Var-Shaa. You can check it out below:

The Sqaudrons release date is set for October 2, so it won’t be long until you can dive in for yourself. It’s headed to Origin, the Epic Games Store, and Steam, and you can pre-order it now for $39.99 / £34.99. If you do, you’ll also get some “additional cosmetic items”, which you can find out about here.

📣 PILOTS WANTED 📣 Buy #StarWarsSquadrons on the Epic Games Store and receive the Vanguard Squadron X-wing Glider in Fortnite!https://t.co/3bHoaY5Sor pic.twitter.com/ICQufN8tB8 — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) September 14, 2020

We also have a list of of the best new PC games if you’d like to dip into something now and want to see what’s already out.