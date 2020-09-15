Back to Top

Star Wars: Squadrons includes a free Fortnite X-Wing on the Epic Games Store

Fortnite’s got another crossover of sorts on the way. Ahead of the Star Wars: Squadrons release date next month, the battle royale game’s developer Epic Games has announced a promotion that’ll give you a pretty neat vehicle to use in Fortnite if you buy the impending Star Wars title on its Store: one of the space game’s X-Wing Gliders.

“Star Wars: Squadrons includes the Fortnite Vanguard Squadrons X-Wing Glider for free until October 1, 2021,” the Star Wars game’s pre-order edition page says. So, while it’s technically a limited-time promotion, you have a whole year to grab the glider for the low, low price of nothing along with the upcoming PC game, Star Wars: Squadrons. The offer will end at 23:59 ET / 20:59 PT on that date (04:59 BST on October 2), it adds.

To grab the glider, all you need to do is buy Squadrons on the Epic Store then fire up and log into your copy of Fortnite to receive it.

Speaking of the upcoming title, this week EA Motive, LucasFilm, and Industrial Light and Magic released a new CG short film, ‘Hunted’, introducing us to one of its pilots: Varko Grey. He’s an Imperial pilot facing a losing battle in the wake of New Republic ambush on the Empire’s orbiting shipyard over Var-Shaa. You can check it out below:

YouTube Thumbnail

The Sqaudrons release date is set for October 2, so it won’t be long until you can dive in for yourself. It’s headed to Origin, the Epic Games Store, and Steam, and you can pre-order it now for $39.99 / £34.99.  If you do, you’ll also get some “additional cosmetic items”, which you can find out about here.

We also have a list of of the best new PC games if you’d like to dip into something now and want to see what’s already out.

Carrie Talbot

News writer

Updated:

Carrie cut her gaming teeth on the early Tomb Raiders and a lot of Worms 2, but has since developed slightly wider interests. An avid lover of cats, coffee, and Fable, she is desperately awaiting news of Fable 4.

Read More
Fortnite V-Bucks
Fortnite Skins
Fortnite Creative Codes

Promoted

Best free PC games

Best free PC games
Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free

Play Raid: Shadow Legends for free
Coin Master free spins daily links

Coin Master free spins daily links
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation