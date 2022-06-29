Fortnite Temple could change into Fortnite Tower in July

The Fortnite Season 3 map is in a constant state of flux, but far more so this season with the Reality Tree wreaking havoc - could it hit Fortnite Temple next?

Indiana Jones in the Fortnite temple could get a rude awakening when he shows up
The Fortnite map sure is wild at the moment. It’s bad enough that the Reality Tree has roots popping up all over the place, but things are changing a lot with older POIs infecting the Season 3 map too. It appears like things aren’t slowing down anytime soon, and the next change could turn Fortnite Temple into Fortnite Tower.

Well-renowned Fortnite leaker HypeX tweets that a new POI named ‘The Tower’ seems set to appear “in place of the Temple between Rocky Reels and The Joneses.” Epic recently hinted that the Temple will change on July 5th. The specifics of this change are unknown for now, but they followed up that tweet by suggesting that the name of the POI could be Temple Bloom.

To us, “Temple Bloom” suggests that the Reality Tree could be sprouting up here too. That could mean that we get a ruined tower strewn across a large tree, or it could mean that the area will be affected by the same area warping as Butter Barn and Logjam Lumberyard, which both now switch between different designs.

The dynamic approach to the Season 3 map makes for a slightly different experience in each game way beyond what you’d normally get from a battle royale game. It means you can drop on the same point of the map each game and get a whole new location to explore.

We’d love to see more dynamic changes to the map during each actual battle, but it could be that’s simply too hard to pull off. We’ll have to wait to see if Epic can cast their magic. Either way, Indiana Jones won’t be happy with all the temple changes.

In other Fortnite news, it looks like we could be getting a collaboration with Dead by Daylight. We can’t wait to see Peely as a killer.

