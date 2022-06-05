Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass is vibin’ Lucasfilm

After the climactic Fortnite Collision event put an end to season 2, the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Battle Pass ‘Vibin’ is now completely revealed even as fans wait for the release time – and this time, Epic is going heavy on the Lucasfilm, with the rumoured Fortnite Star Wars Darth Vader and Indiana Jones skins confirmed.

While the season 2 battle pass went all-in on Marvel Comics, the battle royale game is heading to another Disney-owned studio for season 3 (it’ll be Pixar next). This will be a day long remembered, as the much-teased Darth Vader skin is the tier 100 unlock in the Fortnite Season 3 Battle Pass – along with numerous items such as an Imperial Shuttle glider and Probe Droid backpack, but still no lightsaber pickaxe darn it.

Furthermore, while his next game is still pretty far off – although we might get a look at it during Summer Game Fest – Indiana Jones is joining the battle pass as the guest character. Like Prowler last season, Indy won’t be available for another 32 days – so around July 7 – and is unlocked by completing quests to earn his skin and items like a raft glider (we’re not drowning, we’re crashing) and a Staff of Ra pickaxe.

You can get a full look at the entire contents of the battle pass below, courtesy of leaker Shiina. Of particular note is this season’s unique ‘assemble’ quest, which previously allowed players to create their own weapon – this time around they can create their own toy-like character called Snap, with quite a range of options. Check it out.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is available until September, so you have a few to collect everything. Make sure to pick up the Fortnite Obi-Wan Kenobi skin to face Darth Vader with… while you have the chance.

