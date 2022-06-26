A Fortnite collab with Dead by Daylight may happen

Could a Fortnite x Dead by Daylight crossover happen? That’s the latest rumour going around, and while neither multiplayer game is short on collaborations there may be a grain of truth to this one – as Fortnite developer Epic Games has already hinted at it in a recent survey.

While not a horror game, Fortnite has played host to a number of scary icons, including skins based on Resident Evil, an invasion by zombies, and even a crossover with Stephen King’s IT. Likewise, Dead by Daylight has also featured plenty of collaborations, including The Ring, Silent Hill, and – well, also Resident Evil.

So far, though, Fortnite and Dead by Daylight haven’t crossed over with each other. However, that may be set to change, according to new details passed on to popular Fortnite leakers such as iFireMonkey and Shiina. If the reports are true, Dead by Daylight developer Behaviour Interactive has been “discussing propositions” about a possible Fortnite collaboration. This would include a Llama Charm for Dead by Daylight and a Meg Thomas skin for Fortnite.

Reportedly, this was proposed in March and no new information has come forward since, so it may not have been approved. However, Behaviour is clearly on good terms with Epic, as Dead by Daylight was actually given away for free on the Epic Games Store in November 2021.

Further evidence pointing towards this rumour being true comes from a recent survey sent out by Epic. These surveys usually contain a few hints to possible future collaborations, and the biggest surprise on there was multiple entries for Dead by Daylight.

From what I've been told this proposition has been around since ~March of this year, and no new information has surfaced since then, which could mean that this idea might've been rejected. However, it's interesting to see it being talked about between the DBD team. — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 26, 2022

While this must be considered a rumour and should be taken with a pinch of salt, it’s not outside of the realms of possibility. We’ll just have to wait and see.

In equally shocking Fortnite news, prominent streamer Benjyfishy has quit Fortnite to play Valorant instead. As for Dead by Daylight, it’s getting a dating sim this summer. Yes, really.