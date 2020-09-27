Wondering where all the birthday cakes in Fortnite are? The battle royale game’s third birthday is being ushered in with a special in-game event, boasting its own cosmetic rewards and a set of challenges to accompany them. That’s right, Fortnite has now been out for three years – if the game was a person it would be ready to throw a tantrum if its pacifier went missing.

One of the main challenges in this birthday event set asks players to dance in front of different birthday cakes, which can be found around the Fortnite map. Completing this challenge really is as easy as it sounds: simply locate one of the Fortnite birthday cakes (we’ll show you where they all are) and pop an emote nearby.

You will need to dance in front of ten different birthday cakes in Fortnite, so it is very helpful to know where they all are. Fortunately for you, they are all really large and you can find one at pretty much every point of interest on the map. Surviving long enough to dance close to one is a different matter entirely, especially if you’re near the stomping grounds of one of the Fortnite bosses.

Where are all the birthday cakes in Fortnite?

Here is a list of locations for all of the Fortnite birthday cakes:

Doom’s Domain

Dirty Docks

Sweaty Sands

Salty Springs

Holly Hedges

Weeping Woods

Lazy Lake

Retail Row

Slurpy Swamp

Misty Meadows

Of course just knowing the POIs is the easy part, so we’ve also got a map to show you the rough locations of those birthday cakes, and breakdown of each spot, too.

Here’s the map:

And here are the descriptions of all the birthday cakes in Fortnite:

Doom’s Domain

West side of the courtyard.

Dirty Docks

To the north of Dirty Docks.

Sweaty Sands

At the entrance to the pier.

Salty Springs

On the raised half of Salty Springs.

Holly Hedges

In the car park by the Garden Centre building.

Weeping Woods

Inside the main lodge.

Lazy Lake

Right in the middle of Lazy Lake, south of the centre.

Retail Row

Just to the east of the named location.

Slurpy Swamp

In the car park to the east of the main factory building.

Misty Meadows

By the fountain on the east side of Misty Meadows.

And there you have it, where to find all the Fortnite birthday cakes. Hopefully you’ve now ticked off one more challenge and earned yourself some fancy new birthday cosmetics.