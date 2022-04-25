Forza Horizon 5 update sets the stage for Cinco de Mayo

Set among the colourful jungles, beaches, and villages of Mexico, Forza Horizon 5 is gearing up to celebrate Cinco de Mayo this year with a slew of new events, clothing, and decorations. The Series 7 update for the motorhead’s open-world game arrives April 26, bringing with it a bunch of new seasonal content, as well as some tightening up under the bonnet.

For Cinco de Mayo, Forza Horizon 5 is adding a new set of unlockable clothing items, which are inspired by the vibrant murals and the city of Puebla – the historic site of the Franco-Mexican War battle that the holiday commemorates. You’ll also see decorations set up all around Guanajuato, and there’s even a new festive T-rex sculpture to place in your EventLab creations.

The update adds more than 200 new Horizon Tour championships for Series 7. Playground Games says these include S2 class races that will allow you to unlock the Power Trip accolade. You can jump into a Horizon Tour event – a co-op adventure across multiple races – by heading over to the Horizon Tour meeting zone at the festival site.

Series 7 is also adding a new line of Ferrari cars to Forza Horizon 5’s lineup.

The new rides include:

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale – Earn 80 points on the Series 7 Festival Playlist April 28-May25

– Earn 80 points on the Series 7 Festival Playlist April 28-May25 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso – Earn 20 points during the Summer ‘wet’ season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist April 28-May4

– Earn 20 points during the Summer ‘wet’ season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist April 28-May4 2014 Ferrari California 7 – Earn 20 points during the Autumn ‘storm’ season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist May 5-11

– Earn 20 points during the Autumn ‘storm’ season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist May 5-11 1992 Ferrari 512 TR – Earn 20 points during the Winter ‘dry’ season on the Series 7 Playlist May 12-18

– Earn 20 points during the Winter ‘dry’ season on the Series 7 Playlist May 12-18 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo – Earn 20 points during the Spring ‘hot’ season on the Series 7 Festival Playlist from May 19-25

The full patch notes include the complete rundown on the changes coming with the update, including PC-specific fixes for a stall that would occur when you engaged in a head to head during Freeroam and Eliminator, and a bug that would kick in when you tried moving the game to a second monitor and switched to fullscreen mode.