New Forza Motorsport teased for PC at Xbox Games Showcase

Microsoft has revealed the next game in its flagship racing series, which appears to be called simply Forza Motorsport. Today’s Xbox Games Showcase showed the racing game’s action for the first time, and it looks as impressive as you’d expect. It’s coming to PC, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One, but we don’t yet know when.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, gave us a glimpse of some of the action, but it left quite a bit to the imagination. Microsoft did, however, confirm the game will benefit from ray tracing and a 60 fps frame rate.

The game is being developed by Turn 10, the studio behind the Motorsport line. The company had previously revealed some of Forza Motorsport’s new features, including a new tyre and tyre pressure model, as well as new suspension modelling and a new atmospheric pressure system, which, according to creative director Chris Esaki, “accurately has pressure affecting things like air density, aerodynamics, and power”.

Take a look at the trailer below.

The most recent game in the sub-series launched in 2017 to a positive reception, including a 7/10 in our Forza Motorsport 7 review.