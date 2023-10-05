All Forza Motorsport tracks – every track listed

What Forza Motorsport tracks are in the game? Arguably more important than knowing which cars are in a racing simulator is knowing which tracks you can drive around, because while cars change in handling, performance, and speed, tracks do not. So if you know the perfect racing line for Suzuka or Spa, you can hop in any vehicle and put in a hot lap.

However, while it would be nice, not every famous circuit in the world has made it into the Forza Motorsport track list. Additionally, while there are over 500 Forza Motorsport cars, there are only 20 tracks in the game at launch, with more to come later down the line. Our Forza Motorsport review covers exactly what to expect from the game, and while the off-track experience isn’t the best, Forza Motorsport excels when you are hurtling around these initial tracks.

All Forza Motorsport tracks

Here’s a list of every Forza Motorsport track:

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe

Lime Rock Park

Maple Valley

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Nurburgring

Road America

Silverstone Racing Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

It’s worth noting that most of these tracks have multiple layouts available, so while there are only 20 full circuits, there is a lot more variety deep down. For example, Silverstone has the full Grand Prix Circuit, along with both the National and International Circuits, which essentially make for three different races.

Another example is the Virginia International Raceway. This technically has five tracks within one circuit: Full, North, South, Grand West, and Grand East. The Nurburgring has the GP Circuit and the Sprint Circuit, with the full Nordschleife track coming to the game later down the line in an update. In fact, Kyalami is the only track here without multiple variations. Eaglerock Speedway, Grand Oak Raceway, Hakone, and Maple Valley are the only fictional tracks here, with the rest all being replicas of circuits in real life.

Turn 10 and Microsoft have also confirmed that more tracks will be coming to the game throughout its lifespan – you can expect a new locale to race on every couple of months or so. In an official blog post, the dev explains it can’t include a new track every month because of the amount of development time required to ensure the tracks are accurate and play nice with the physics system.

Additionally, in the same blog post, the team confirms that Yas Marina with its updated layout will be the next track coming to the game in November. Another track should arrive after that in December, with the aforementioned Nordschleife landing in Spring 2024. It is over 20km long after all, so it’s not surprising that one might take a while.

That’s everything you need to know about the Forza Motorsport track list. We also have a guide on Forza Motorsport split-screen (or the lack thereof), and make sure you check out our list of the best racing games on PC too.