Best Forza Motorsport cars and full car list

What are the best cars in Forza Motorsport? Of course, at face value you may take ‘best’ to simply mean ‘fastest,’ but where Forza Motorsport offers various disciplines and class restrictions, there are more factors than that to take into account. You can’t hop in your Bugatti Chiron for a touring car event that insists all vehicles fall within the B class, for example.
So taking that into account, we have our list of the best Forza Motorsport cars, followed by a list of all 500+ vehicles available in the game, so you can scour down and see if your favorite four-wheeler has made the cut. Make sure you also check out our Forza Motorsport review, which dives into why the racing here is so good, even if everything off the track lacks personality.
It’s worth noting that many of the cars in Forza Motorsport can be considered the ‘best’ when you level them up and buy plenty of upgrades, so we’ll be evaluating these cars based on their base performance before any upgrades are acquired.
What is the best car in Forza Motorsport?
The best car in Forza Motorsport based on PI is either the 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641 or the 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4.
Formula One fans among you will recognize these as the Ferrari driven by Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost as the team placed second in the 1990 constructors championship, while the McLaren was driven by Prost and Ayrton Senna, and won the championship in 1988.
In Forza Motorsport, these are the two highest-rated cars at 999 PI apiece. They both have 10.0 in handling, acceleration, and braking and 6.8 in speed. Matching them for PI is the 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid, which has equal stats except for speed, where it has 6.7.
These aren’t the fastest cars in the game though. The fastest car is either the Bugatti Divo or the Bugatti Chiron, both of which have 10.0 speed, but are lacking in the other attributes.
Best Class X cars
- 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641
- 1988 McLaren #2 Honda McLaren MP4/4
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
The three cars mentioned above are also the only three cars in the Class X category at launch, which is the highest-performing category in the game. All three will set you back 390,000 credits, and while the two Formula One cars are RWD, the Porsche is AWD thanks to its modernity.
Best Class P cars
- 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
- 1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
- 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
A touch below Class X comes Class P, which almost matches the Class X cars for their performance, but not quite. The Toyota Racing TS040 and the Toyota Eagle Mk III both have a PI of 981, but according to the stats, the TS040 is the best with 10.0 handling and acceleration, 9.9 braking, and 6.4 speed. The Audi Team Joest R18 is worth a shout too, with 10.0 handling, acceleration, and braking, but only 6.3 speed.
For something a little more rounded, look further into Class P for the 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C. It has a PI of 971 and stats of the following: 8.9 speed, 9.6 handling, 8.3 acceleration, and 9.1 braking, making it a solid choice if you need a lot of speed with the other stats to match. All of the cars in this category will set you back around 370-380,000 credits, with a couple of outliers at 400,000+.
Best Class R cars
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
- 2021 Rimac Nevera
- 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
- 2021 Porsche Mission R
- 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
Next up are the Class R cars. The Radical RXC Turbo has a PI of 891, but for the best stats in this category, you’ll want to look beyond the above five and find the 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione with a PI of 874. Much like the Porsche AG 962C in Class P, the F40 is well-rounded with 7.8 speed, 7.1 handling, 6.5 acceleration, and 6.6 braking. For 324,000 credits, it’s a far cry from the most expensive car here too.
As mentioned above, the Bugatti Divo and Chiron are the two fastest cars in the game, and class R is where you’ll find them. Neither has very good braking or handling though, and they’ll both set you back 418,000 credits.
Best Class S cars
- 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
- 1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
- 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra
Class S is where you’ll find some much more unique cars, such as the iconic Ariel Atom and the Shelby Monaco King Cobra, the latter of which won the United States Road Racing Championship three years on the bounce in the mid-’60s. The Ford Capri Turbo has the highest PI with 799, but our recommendation for the car to pick goes to the Nissan R390 thanks to its speed and acceleration of 7.2 each.
For pure speed in Class S, you’ll want either the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast or the 1993 McLaren F1. Both of them have a speed of 9.2, though the former has much better stats elsewhere too.
Best Class A cars
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Forza Edition
- 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Forza Edition
- 1987 Ferrari F40
You’re spoilt for choice here onwards, because there isn’t a lot to split the cars in Class A. All three Forza Edition cars will already be yours if you’ve bought the Premium Edition of the game, which comes with the VIP Membership add-on, and they’re all pretty similar beasts with around 5.0 in all four stats.
If you’re without the Premium Edition, Jaguar XJ220 comes top of our recommendations thanks to its 7.0 speed and 16,000 credit discount compared to the F40. However, there are plenty of other excellent cars in the category such as the 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport, 1995 Ferrari F50, and 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.
Best Class B cars
- 2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition
- 2023 Lotus Emira
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 1939 Auto Union Type D
- 1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
Much like the three modern entries in the top five Class A cars, the STI S209 at the top of this list is also available with the VIP Membership. However, it’s also the slowest out of the five, so our vote for the best on the list is the 2023 Lotus Emira. 3.7 handling, acceleration, and braking, along with 4.6 speed make it excellent in all disciplines.
If you simply care about speed, go for the oldest car here – the Auto Union Type D. But with only 2.4 braking, be extra cautious around any tight corners. Shout out to the 2020 Xpeng P7 too, which is somehow a Class B car despite having 1.0 speed and not a single stat above 2.7.
Best Class C cars
- 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition
- 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
- 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
In Class C, you’d be foolish to look beyond the Vauxhall Lotus Carlton, as it has 4.8 speed and 3.3 acceleration. However, once again, you’ll own the Hyundai Veloster with the Premium Edition, so stick with that if you have it.
Impressively, four of the top eight cars here are versions of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, along with a number of Subaru Imprezas throughout the class, so if you’re a huge fan of the early-to-mid noughties Japanese sedans, you have a lot of choice here.
Best Class D cars
- 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
You can’t go wrong with most of the top cars here, but the Mercedes-Benz 190E comes most recommended as, again, it is well-rounded with only 0.6 separating all four stats. The fastest of the five is the Nissan Fairlady Z, but you’re sacrificing some braking power there. Whatever you choose, just don’t go for the Peugeot 205 as it has a top speed of just 1.6 and handling of 1.9.
Best Class E cars
- 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
- 1977 Holden Torana A9X
- 1993 Renault Clio Williams
- 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
- 1989 Toyota MR2 SC
Finally, we have the Class E cars. These don’t have much power at all, and the newest car on the list is from 1994, so this is truly a category for the oldies. All of them are fine shouts for any event that requires a car this slow, but your best bet will likely be the Ford Mustang 2+2 as it has 3.0 speed. Alternatively, if you need to save some credits, the Renault Clio Williams is the cheapest by some margin, so you can pick that up for almost half the price of the rest.
Full Forza Motorsport car list
Here is a list of every Forza Motorsport car:
Early Factory Racecars
- 1996 Ferrari F50 GT
- 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione
- 1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR
- 1997 McLaren F1 GT
- 1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion
Early LMP
- 2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8
- 1999 BMW #15 BMW V12 LMR
- 1998 Ferrari #12 Risi Competizione F333 SP
- 1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020
Early Sport Compact
- 2001 Acura Integra Type R
- 2002 BMW Z3 M Coupé
- 2000 BMW 323ti Sport
- 2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR
- 1996 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo
- 1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo
- 1999 Ford Racing Puma
- 2000 Honda Prelude Type SH
- 2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A
- 1997 Mazda RX-7
- 1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- 1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7
- 1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE
- 2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR
- 1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR
- 1998 Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R
- 1997 Mitsubishi GTO
- 1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
- 1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4
- 2003 Nissan Fairlady Z
- 2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R
- 1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero
- 1994 Nissan Silvia K’s
- 1993 Nissan 240SX SE
- 1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s
- 1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R
- 2004 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI
- 1998 SUBARU Impreza 22B-STi Version
- 1990 SUBARU LEGACY RS
- 2003 Toyota Celica Sport Specialty II
- 1995 Toyota MR2 GT
- 1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205
- 1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185
- 1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT
- 1989 Toyota MR2 SC
Exotic GT Classics
- 2001 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish
- 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport
- 2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello
- 2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari
- 1995 Ferrari F50
- 1992 Ferrari 512 TR
- 1987 Ferrari F40
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220
- 1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR
- 1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15
- 1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV
- 1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV
- 2004 Maserati MC12
- 1993 McLaren F1
- 1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)
- 2003 Porsche Carrera GT
- 1987 Porsche 959
- 2004 Saleen S7
Formula 60s
- 1967 Brabham BT24
- 1967 Eagle-Westlake T1G
- 1964 Ferrari F-158 F1
- 1967 Honda RA300
- 1967 Lotus Type 49
- 1966 McLaren M2B
Formula 70s
- 1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2
- 1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77
- 1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23
Formula Mazda Spec
- 2015 Mazda Formula Mazda
Forza GT
- 2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3
- 2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS
- 2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3
- 2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE
- 2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM
- 2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R
- 2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R
- 2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R
- 2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge
- 2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X
- 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans
- 2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore
- 2018 KTM X-Bow GT4
- 2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12
- 2017 Nissan Altima Racecar
- 2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR
- 2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR
Forza P1
- 2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro
- 2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO
- 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid
- 2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID
Forza P2
- 2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype
- 2010 Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports Oreca FLM09
- 2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype
- 2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80
Forza Proto-H
- 2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
- 2023 Cadillac #02 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
- 2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R
Forza Touring Cars
- 2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS
- 2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic
- 2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N
- 2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03
- 2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsport A-Class (A45)
Grand Prix Rivals
- 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641
- 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4
GTP/C
- 1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1
- 1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9
- 1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5
- 1991 Mazda #55 787B
- 1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9
- 1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP
- 1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo
- 1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C
- 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962c
- 1992 Toyota #99 All America Racers Toyota Eagle MkIII
GTX Sportscars
- 1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO
- 1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar
- 1975 BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL
- 1976 Chevrolet #76 Greenwood Corvette
- 1979 Datsun #33 280ZX Turbo
- 1982 Ferrari #72 N.A.R.T. 512 BB/LM
- 1982 Ford #6 Zakspeed Roush Mustang IMSA GT
- 1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo
- 1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7
- 1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7
- 1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti
- 1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX
- 1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette
- 1984 Nissan #20 Coca-Cola Bluebird Super Silhouette
Hot Hatch Icons
- 1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS
- 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
- 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
- 1997 Honda Civic Type R
- 1991 Honda CR-X SiR
- 1992 Mazda 323 GT-R
- 1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16
- 1993 Renault Clio Williams
- 1980 Renault 5 Turbo
- 1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex
- 1998 Volkswagen Gti VR6 Mk3
- 1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6
- 1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2
- 1988 Volkswagen Scirocco 16v
- 1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI
- 1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S
Mission R Spec
- 2022 Porsche Mission R
Modern Exotic GT
- 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
- 2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe
- 2020 Ferrari Roma
- 2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale
- 2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo
- 2019 Ferrari Monza SP2
- 2018 Ferrari Portofino
- 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast
- 2017 Ferrari J50
- 2015 Ferrari F12tdf
- 2013 Ferrari LaFerrari
- 2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ
- 2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4
- 2012 Lamborghini Aventador J
- 2020 Lotus Evija
- 2020 McLaren GT
- 2013 McLaren P1
- 2014 Porsche 918 Spyder
Modern Factory Racecars
- 2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro
- 2016 Aston Martin Vulcan
- 2019 Brabham BT62
- 2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO
- 2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution
- 2015 McLaren P1 GTR
Modern Hot Hatch
- 2011 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde
- 2015 Audi S1
- 2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback
- 2011 Citroen DS 3 Racing
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 2009 Ford Focus RS
- 2003 Ford Focus RS
- 2018 Honda Civic Type R
- 2004 Honda Civic Type R
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
- 2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP
- 2011 Peugeot 308 GTI
- 2018 Renault Megane R.S.
- 2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept
- 2008 Renault Megane R26.R
- 2003 Renault Sport Clio V6
- 2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR
- 2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR
- 2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR
- 2022 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2014 Volkswagen Golf R
- 2003 Volkswagen Golf R32
Modern Hypercars
- 2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione
- 2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car
- 2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista
- 2019 Bugatti Divo
- 2018 Bugatti Chiron
- 2020 Koenigsegg Jesko
- 2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS
- 2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37
- 2013 Lamborghini Veneno
- 2018 McLaren Senna
- 2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE
- 2016 NIO EP9
- 2016 Pagani Huayra BC
- 2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed
- 2021 Rimac Nevera
- 2019 Rimac Concept Two
- 2019 Zenvo TSR-S
Modern Sport Compact
- 2013 Dodge Dart GT
- 2009 Honda S2000 CR
- 2021 Lynk & Co 03+
- 2016 Mazda MX-5
- 2013 Mazda MX-5
- 2011 Mazda RX-8 R3
- 2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR
- 2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR
- 2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO
- 2022 SUBARU BRZ
- 2019 SUBARU STI S209
- 2015 SUBARU WRX STI
- 2013 SUBARU BRZ
- 2011 SUBARU WRX STI
- 2008 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI
Modern Sport Coupe
- 2017 Alpine A110
- 2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan
- 2018 Audi TT RS
- 2019 BMW Z4 Roadster
- 2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé
- 2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition
- 2015 Lexus RC F
- 2011 Lotus Evora S
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
- 2023 Nissan Z
- 2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo
- 2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS
- 2020 Toyota GR Supra
Modern Sport GT
- 2017 Acura NSX
- 2019 Aston Martin Vantage
- 2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT12
- 2008 Aston Martin DBS
- 2016 Audi R8 V10 plus
- 2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro
- 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
- 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
- 2016 Dodge Viper ACR
- 2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS
- 2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR
- 2019 Ferrari 488 Pista
- 2014 Ferrari California T
- 2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale
- 2009 Ferrari 458 Italia
- 2005 Ford Ford GT
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO
- 2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO
- 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
- 2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera
- 2023 Lotus Emira
- 2021 McLaren 620R
- 2021 McLaren 765LT Coupe
- 2019 McLaren 720S Spider
- 2018 McLaren 600LT Coupé
- 2018 McLaren 720S Coupe
- 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series
- 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
- 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- 2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series
- 2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)
- 2017 Nissan GT-R (R35)
- 2021 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S
- 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
- 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition (a Loyalty Reward)
- 2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS
- 2018 Saleen S1
- 2018 TVR Griffith
Modern Sport Touring
- 2018 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe
- 2013 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan
- 2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé
- 2016 BMW M4 GTS
- 2012 BMW M5
- 2010 BMW M3 GTS
- 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing
- 2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing
- 2016 Cadillac ATS-V
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE
- 2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
- 2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport
- 2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat
- 2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
- 2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351
- 2014 HSV GEN-F GTS
- 2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe
- 2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT
- 2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport
- 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series
- 2021 MG MG6 XPower
- 2020 Xpeng P7
Prototype Group Racing
- 1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E
- 1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163
- 1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB
- 1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B
- 1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B
- 1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382
Sport Coupe Icons
- 1964 Aston Martin DB5
- 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII
- 1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso
- 1970 Honda S800
- 1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8
- 1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II
- 1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé
- 1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam
- 1957 Porsche 356A Speedster
- 1955 Porsche 550A Spyder
- 1969 Toyota 2000GT
Sport GT Icons
- 1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600
- 1995 BMW 850CSi
- 1981 BMW M1
- 2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
- 1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR
- 2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale
- 1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta
- 1984 Ferrari 288 GTO
- 2005 Honda NSX-R
- 1992 Honda NSX-R
- 2002 Lotus Esprit V8
- 2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II
- 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo
- 1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec
- 2007 Porsche 911 GT3
- 2004 Porsche 911 GT3
- 1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau
- 1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3
- 1998 Toyota Supra RZ
Sport Luxury
- 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback
- 2021 Audi RS e-tron GT
- 2015 Audi RS 6 Avant
- 2017 Bentley Continental Supersports
- 2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé
- 2018 BMW M5
- 2015 BMW i8
- 2013 BMW M6 Coupé
- 2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan
- 2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge
- 2015 Jaguar XFR-S
- 2021 Lexus LC 500
- 2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport
- 2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé
- 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S
- 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo
Sport Touring Classics
- 1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans
- 2006 Audi RS 4
- 2004 Audi S4
- 2003 Audi RS 6
- 2001 Audi RS 4 Avant
- 1995 Audi Avant RS 2
- 1983 Audi Sport quattro
- 2005 BMW M3
- 2002 BMW M3-GTR
- 1997 BMW M3
- 1991 BMW M3
- 1988 BMW M5
- 1987 Buick Regal GNX
- 2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport
- 1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z
- 1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport
- 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1992 Ford Falcon GT
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 1986 Ford Mustang SVO
- 1988 Holden VL Commodore Group A SV
- 1996 HSV GTSR
- 2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe
- 1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup
- 2004 Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG
- 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- 1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (HR31)
- 2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air
- 1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA
- 1993 Porsche 928 GTS
- 1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S
- 1989 Porsche 944 Turbo
- 1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS
- 1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton
- 1997 Volvo 850 R
Street Drag Cars
- 1970 AMC Rebel “The Machine”
- 1970 Buick GSX
- 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454
- 1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396
- 1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49
- 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T
- 1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee
- 1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327
- 1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442
- 1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi
- 1969 Pontiac GTO Judge
The Birth of Grand Prix
- 1939 Auto Union Type D
- 1926 Bugatti Type 35 C
- 1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport
- 1939 Maserati 8CTF
- 1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
Track Toys
- 2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8
- 2014 BAC Mono
- 2013 Caterham Superlight R500
- 2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO
- 2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5
- 2013 KTM X-Bow R
- 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
- 2015 Radical RXC Turbo
- 2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020
- 2017 VUHL 05RR
Vintage Exotic GT
- 1967 Aston Martin DBS
- 1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT
- 1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT
- 1972 Lamborghini Jarama S
- 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400
Vintage Le Mans Prototypes
- 1970 Ferrari 512 S
- 1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4
- 1966 Ford #2 GT40 MkII
- 1964 Ford GT40 Mk I
- 1970 Porsche #3 917 LH
- 1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra
Vintage Le Mans Sportscars
- 1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato
- 1958 Aston Martin DBR1
- 1963 Ferrari 250LM
- 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
- 1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
- 1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial
- 1961 Jaguar E-type
- 1956 Jaguar D-Type
- 1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage
- 1957 Maserati 300 S
- 1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 PininFarina Berlinetta
- 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR
- 1967 Nissan R380 II
- 1960 Porsche 718 RS 60
- 1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C
- 1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe
Vintage Muscle
- 1971 AMC Javelin AMX
- 1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28
- 1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1
- 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe
- 1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427
- 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI
- 1969 Dodge Charger R/T
- 1973 Ford XB Falcon GT
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback
- 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe
- 1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350
- 1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator
- 1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI
- 1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455
- 1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am
Vintage Sport Compact
- 1973 BMW 2002 Turbo
- 1970 Datsun 510
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
- 1973 Ford Escort RS1600
- 1966 Ford Lotus Cortina
- 1977 Holden Torana A9X
- 1971 Lotus Elan Sprint
- 1973 Mazda RX-3
- 1966 MG MGB GT
- 1965 MINI Cooper S
- 1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R
- 1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R
- 1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432
- 1979 Opel Kadett C GT/E
- 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS
- 1970 Porsche 914/6
- 1967 Renault 8 Gordini
- 1974 Toyota Celica GT
- 1974 Toyota Corolla SR5
The following Forza Motorsport cars are part of the game’s Deluxe and/or Premium Editions.
VIP Membership
- 2020 Chevrolet Stingray Coupe Forza Edition
- 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Forza Edition
- 2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition
- 2016 Mercedes-AMG C S Coupé 63 Forza Edition
- 2019 SUBARU STI S209 Forza Edition
Race Day Car Pack
- 2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3
- 2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3
- 1974 BRM #14 Team Motul P201
- 2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC
- 1990 Oldsmobile #75 Cutlass Supreme Trans AM
- 2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R
- 2018 SUBARU #1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT
- 2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra
Car Pass
- 2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI
And that's it for our guide to the best Forza Motorsport cars.