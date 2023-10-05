Best Forza Motorsport cars and full car list

What are the best cars in Forza Motorsport? Of course, at face value you may take ‘best’ to simply mean ‘fastest,’ but where Forza Motorsport offers various disciplines and class restrictions, there are more factors than that to take into account. You can’t hop in your Bugatti Chiron for a touring car event that insists all vehicles fall within the B class, for example.

So taking that into account, we have our list of the best Forza Motorsport cars, followed by a list of all 500+ vehicles available in the game, so you can scour down and see if your favorite four-wheeler has made the cut.

It’s worth noting that many of the cars in Forza Motorsport can be considered the ‘best’ when you level them up and buy plenty of upgrades, so we’ll be evaluating these cars based on their base performance before any upgrades are acquired.

What is the best car in Forza Motorsport?

The best car in Forza Motorsport based on PI is either the 1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641 or the 1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4.

Formula One fans among you will recognize these as the Ferrari driven by Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost as the team placed second in the 1990 constructors championship, while the McLaren was driven by Prost and Ayrton Senna, and won the championship in 1988.

In Forza Motorsport, these are the two highest-rated cars at 999 PI apiece. They both have 10.0 in handling, acceleration, and braking and 6.8 in speed. Matching them for PI is the 2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid, which has equal stats except for speed, where it has 6.7.

These aren’t the fastest cars in the game though. The fastest car is either the Bugatti Divo or the Bugatti Chiron, both of which have 10.0 speed, but are lacking in the other attributes.

Best Class X cars

1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641

1988 McLaren #2 Honda McLaren MP4/4

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

The three cars mentioned above are also the only three cars in the Class X category at launch, which is the highest-performing category in the game. All three will set you back 390,000 credits, and while the two Formula One cars are RWD, the Porsche is AWD thanks to its modernity.

Best Class P cars

2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

1992 Toyota #99 All American Racers Toyota Eagle Mk III

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

A touch below Class X comes Class P, which almost matches the Class X cars for their performance, but not quite. The Toyota Racing TS040 and the Toyota Eagle Mk III both have a PI of 981, but according to the stats, the TS040 is the best with 10.0 handling and acceleration, 9.9 braking, and 6.4 speed. The Audi Team Joest R18 is worth a shout too, with 10.0 handling, acceleration, and braking, but only 6.3 speed.

For something a little more rounded, look further into Class P for the 1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962C. It has a PI of 971 and stats of the following: 8.9 speed, 9.6 handling, 8.3 acceleration, and 9.1 braking, making it a solid choice if you need a lot of speed with the other stats to match. All of the cars in this category will set you back around 370-380,000 credits, with a couple of outliers at 400,000+.

Best Class R cars

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

2021 Rimac Nevera

2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

2021 Porsche Mission R

1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77

Next up are the Class R cars. The Radical RXC Turbo has a PI of 891, but for the best stats in this category, you’ll want to look beyond the above five and find the 1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione with a PI of 874. Much like the Porsche AG 962C in Class P, the F40 is well-rounded with 7.8 speed, 7.1 handling, 6.5 acceleration, and 6.6 braking. For 324,000 credits, it’s a far cry from the most expensive car here too.

As mentioned above, the Bugatti Divo and Chiron are the two fastest cars in the game, and class R is where you’ll find them. Neither has very good braking or handling though, and they’ll both set you back 418,000 credits.

Best Class S cars

1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo

1969 Lola #6 Sunoco T70 MkIIIB

1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra

Class S is where you’ll find some much more unique cars, such as the iconic Ariel Atom and the Shelby Monaco King Cobra, the latter of which won the United States Road Racing Championship three years on the bounce in the mid-’60s. The Ford Capri Turbo has the highest PI with 799, but our recommendation for the car to pick goes to the Nissan R390 thanks to its speed and acceleration of 7.2 each.

For pure speed in Class S, you’ll want either the 2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast or the 1993 McLaren F1. Both of them have a speed of 9.2, though the former has much better stats elsewhere too.

Best Class A cars

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe Forza Edition

1993 Jaguar XJ220

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE Forza Edition

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe Forza Edition

1987 Ferrari F40

You’re spoilt for choice here onwards, because there isn’t a lot to split the cars in Class A. All three Forza Edition cars will already be yours if you’ve bought the Premium Edition of the game, which comes with the VIP Membership add-on, and they’re all pretty similar beasts with around 5.0 in all four stats.

If you’re without the Premium Edition, Jaguar XJ220 comes top of our recommendations thanks to its 7.0 speed and 16,000 credit discount compared to the F40. However, there are plenty of other excellent cars in the category such as the 1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport, 1995 Ferrari F50, and 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe.

Best Class B cars

2019 Subaru STI S209 Forza Edition

2023 Lotus Emira

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1939 Auto Union Type D

1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage

Much like the three modern entries in the top five Class A cars, the STI S209 at the top of this list is also available with the VIP Membership. However, it’s also the slowest out of the five, so our vote for the best on the list is the 2023 Lotus Emira. 3.7 handling, acceleration, and braking, along with 4.6 speed make it excellent in all disciplines.

If you simply care about speed, go for the oldest car here – the Auto Union Type D. But with only 2.4 braking, be extra cautious around any tight corners. Shout out to the 2020 Xpeng P7 too, which is somehow a Class B car despite having 1.0 speed and not a single stat above 2.7.

Best Class C cars

1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport

2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

In Class C, you’d be foolish to look beyond the Vauxhall Lotus Carlton, as it has 4.8 speed and 3.3 acceleration. However, once again, you’ll own the Hyundai Veloster with the Premium Edition, so stick with that if you have it.

Impressively, four of the top eight cars here are versions of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution, along with a number of Subaru Imprezas throughout the class, so if you’re a huge fan of the early-to-mid noughties Japanese sedans, you have a lot of choice here.

Best Class D cars

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

You can’t go wrong with most of the top cars here, but the Mercedes-Benz 190E comes most recommended as, again, it is well-rounded with only 0.6 separating all four stats. The fastest of the five is the Nissan Fairlady Z, but you’re sacrificing some braking power there. Whatever you choose, just don’t go for the Peugeot 205 as it has a top speed of just 1.6 and handling of 1.9.

Best Class E cars

1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

1977 Holden Torana A9X

1993 Renault Clio Williams

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

1989 Toyota MR2 SC

Finally, we have the Class E cars. These don’t have much power at all, and the newest car on the list is from 1994, so this is truly a category for the oldies. All of them are fine shouts for any event that requires a car this slow, but your best bet will likely be the Ford Mustang 2+2 as it has 3.0 speed. Alternatively, if you need to save some credits, the Renault Clio Williams is the cheapest by some margin, so you can pick that up for almost half the price of the rest.

Full Forza Motorsport car list

Here is a list of every Forza Motorsport car:

Early Factory Racecars

1996 Ferrari F50 GT

1989 Ferrari F40 Competizione

1999 Lamborghini Diablo GTR

1997 McLaren F1 GT

1998 Porsche 911 GT1 Strassenversion

Early LMP

2003 Bentley #7 Team Bentley Speed 8

1999 BMW #15 BMW V12 LMR

1998 Ferrari #12 Risi Competizione F333 SP

1999 Toyota #3 Toyota Motorsports GT-ONE TS020

Early Sport Compact

2001 Acura Integra Type R

2002 BMW Z3 M Coupé

2000 BMW 323ti Sport

2005 Dodge SRT-4 ACR

1996 Dodge Stealth R/T Turbo

1998 Eagle Talon TSi Turbo

1999 Ford Racing Puma

2000 Honda Prelude Type SH

2002 Mazda RX-7 Spirit R Type-A

1997 Mazda RX-7

1994 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1990 Mazda MX-5 Miata

1990 Mazda Savanna RX-7

1985 Mazda RX-7 GSL-SE

2004 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VIII MR

1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR

1998 Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R

1997 Mitsubishi GTO

1995 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX

1992 Mitsubishi Galant VR-4

2003 Nissan Fairlady Z

2000 Nissan Silvia Spec-R

1998 Nissan Silvia K’s Aero

1994 Nissan Silvia K’s

1993 Nissan 240SX SE

1992 Nissan Silvia CLUB K’s

1990 Nissan Pulsar GTi-R

2004 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI

1998 SUBARU Impreza 22B-STi Version

1990 SUBARU LEGACY RS

2003 Toyota Celica Sport Specialty II

1995 Toyota MR2 GT

1994 Toyota Celica GT-Four ST205

1992 Toyota Celica GT-Four RC ST185

1992 Toyota Supra 2.0 GT

1989 Toyota MR2 SC

Exotic GT Classics

2001 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

1992 Bugatti EB110 Super Sport

2002 Ferrari 575M Maranello

2002 Ferrari Enzo Ferrari

1995 Ferrari F50

1992 Ferrari 512 TR

1987 Ferrari F40

1993 Jaguar XJ220

1993 Jaguar XJ220S TWR

1991 Jaguar Sport XJR-15

1997 Lamborghini Diablo SV

1988 Lamborghini Countach LP5000 QV

2004 Maserati MC12

1993 McLaren F1

1998 Nissan R390 (GT1)

2003 Porsche Carrera GT

1987 Porsche 959

2004 Saleen S7

Formula 60s

1967 Brabham BT24

1967 Eagle-Westlake T1G

1964 Ferrari F-158 F1

1967 Honda RA300

1967 Lotus Type 49

1966 McLaren M2B

Formula 70s

1976 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 312 T2

1976 Lotus #5 Team Lotus 77

1976 McLaren #11 Team McLaren M23

Formula Mazda Spec

2015 Mazda Formula Mazda

Forza GT

2017 Aston Martin #7 Aston Martin Racing V12 Vantage GT3

2016 Audi #17 Rotek Racing TT RS

2014 Bentley #17 M-Sport Bentley Continental GT3

2018 BMW #1 BMW M Motorsport M8 GTE

2017 BMW #24 BMW Team RLL M6 GTLM

2020 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing C8.R

2014 Chevrolet #3 Corvette Racing Corvette C7.R

2014 Dodge #93 SRT Motorsports Viper GTS-R

2017 Ferrari #25 Corse Clienti 488 Challenge

2017 Ford #17 Shell V-Power Racing Team Falcon FG X

2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans

2017 Holden #22 Walkinshaw Performance VF Commodore

2018 KTM X-Bow GT4

2020 Lamborghini Essenza SCV12

2017 Nissan Altima Racecar

2017 Porsche #92 Porsche GT Team 911 RSR

2015 Porsche #91 Porsche Team Manthey 991 RSR

Forza P1

2014 Audi #2 Audi Team Joest R18 e-tron quattro

2015 Nissan #23 GT-R LM NISMO

2017 Porsche #2 Porsche Team 919 Hybrid

2014 Toyota #8 Toyota Racing TS040 HYBRID

Forza P2

2015 Chevrolet #10 Konica Minolta Corvette Daytona Prototype

2010 Chevrolet #55 Level 5 Motorsports Oreca FLM09

2015 Ford #02 Chip Ganassi Racing Riley Mk XXVI Daytona Prototype

2014 Mazda #70 SpeedSource Lola B12/80

Forza Proto-H

2023 Cadillac #01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

2023 Cadillac #02 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

2023 Cadillac #31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac Racing V-Series.R

Forza Touring Cars

2018 Audi #1 Audi Sport RS 3 LMS

2020 Honda #73 LA Honda World Racing Civic

2020 Hyundai #98 Bryan Herta Autosport Veloster N

2020 Lynk & Co #62 Cyan Racing 03

2017 Mercedes-Benz #33 Mac Tools Ciceley Motorsport A-Class (A45)

Grand Prix Rivals

1990 Ferrari #1 Scuderia Ferrari 641

1988 McLaren #12 Honda McLaren MP4/4

GTP/C

1989 Aston Martin #18 Aston Martin AMR1

1988 Jaguar #1 Jaguar Racing XJR-9

1983 Jaguar #44 Group 44 XJR-5

1991 Mazda #55 787B

1989 Mercedes-Benz #63 Sauber-Mercedes C 9

1991 Nissan #23 Nissan R91CP

1985 Nissan #83 GTP ZX-Turbo

1993 Peugeot #3 Peugeot Talbot Sport 905 EVO 1C

1987 Porsche #17 Porsche AG 962c

1992 Toyota #99 All America Racers Toyota Eagle MkIII

GTX Sportscars

1989 Audi #4 Audi 90 quattro IMSA GTO

1979 BMW #6 BMW Motorsport M1 Procar

1975 BMW #25 BMW Motorsport 3.0 CSL

1976 Chevrolet #76 Greenwood Corvette

1979 Datsun #33 280ZX Turbo

1982 Ferrari #72 N.A.R.T. 512 BB/LM

1982 Ford #6 Zakspeed Roush Mustang IMSA GT

1981 Ford #2 Zakspeed Racing Capri Turbo

1991 Mazda #62 Mazda Motorsport RX-7

1990 Mercury #15 Whistler Radar Cougar XR-7

1986 Merkur #11 MAC Tools XR4Ti

1988 Nissan #33 Bob Sharp Racing 300ZX

1984 Nissan #11 Tomica Skyline Turbo Super Silhouette

1984 Nissan #20 Coca-Cola Bluebird Super Silhouette

Hot Hatch Icons

1986 Dodge Shelby Omni GLHS

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

1997 Honda Civic Type R

1991 Honda CR-X SiR

1992 Mazda 323 GT-R

1984 Peugeot 205 Turbo 16

1993 Renault Clio Williams

1980 Renault 5 Turbo

1985 Toyota Sprinter Trueno GT Apex

1998 Volkswagen Gti VR6 Mk3

1995 Volkswagen Corrado VR6

1992 Volkswagen Golf Gti 16v Mk2

1988 Volkswagen Scirocco 16v

1983 Volkswagen Golf GTI

1981 Volkswagen Scirocco S

Mission R Spec

2022 Porsche Mission R

Modern Exotic GT

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

2017 Aston Martin Vanquish Zagato Coupe

2020 Ferrari Roma

2020 Ferrari SF90 Stradale

2019 Ferrari F8 Tributo

2019 Ferrari Monza SP2

2018 Ferrari Portofino

2017 Ferrari 812 Superfast

2017 Ferrari J50

2015 Ferrari F12tdf

2013 Ferrari LaFerrari

2018 Lamborghini Aventador SVJ

2016 Lamborghini Centenario LP 770-4

2012 Lamborghini Aventador J

2020 Lotus Evija

2020 McLaren GT

2013 McLaren P1

2014 Porsche 918 Spyder

Modern Factory Racecars

2017 Aston Martin Vulcan AMR Pro

2016 Aston Martin Vulcan

2019 Brabham BT62

2018 Ferrari FXX-K EVO

2012 Ferrari 599XX Evolution

2015 McLaren P1 GTR

Modern Hot Hatch

2011 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Quadrifoglio Verde

2015 Audi S1

2011 Audi RS 3 Sportback

2011 Citroen DS 3 Racing

2017 Ford Focus RS

2009 Ford Focus RS

2003 Ford Focus RS

2018 Honda Civic Type R

2004 Honda Civic Type R

2019 Hyundai Veloster N

2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

2021 MINI John Cooper Works GP

2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP

2011 Peugeot 308 GTI

2018 Renault Megane R.S.

2016 Renault Clio R.S. 16 Concept

2008 Renault Megane R26.R

2003 Renault Sport Clio V6

2016 Vauxhall Corsa VXR

2012 Vauxhall Astra VXR

2006 Vauxhall Astra VXR

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

2021 Volkswagen Golf R

2014 Volkswagen Golf R

2003 Volkswagen Golf R32

Modern Hypercars

2018 Apollo Intensa Emozione

2019 Aston Martin Valhalla Concept Car

2020 Automobili Pininfarina Battista

2019 Bugatti Divo

2018 Bugatti Chiron

2020 Koenigsegg Jesko

2017 Koenigsegg Agera RS

2019 Lamborghini Sián FKP 37

2013 Lamborghini Veneno

2018 McLaren Senna

2021 Mercedes-AMG Mercedes-AMG ONE

2016 NIO EP9

2016 Pagani Huayra BC

2019 RAESR Tachyon Speed

2021 Rimac Nevera

2019 Rimac Concept Two

2019 Zenvo TSR-S

Modern Sport Compact

2013 Dodge Dart GT

2009 Honda S2000 CR

2021 Lynk & Co 03+

2016 Mazda MX-5

2013 Mazda MX-5

2011 Mazda RX-8 R3

2008 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X GSR

2006 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution IX MR

2018 Nissan Sentra NISMO

2022 SUBARU BRZ

2019 SUBARU STI S209

2015 SUBARU WRX STI

2013 SUBARU BRZ

2011 SUBARU WRX STI

2008 SUBARU IMPREZA WRX STI

Modern Sport Coupe

2017 Alpine A110

2020 Audi RS 3 Sedan

2018 Audi TT RS

2019 BMW Z4 Roadster

2015 Jaguar F-TYPE R Coupé

2020 Lexus RC F Track Edition

2015 Lexus RC F

2011 Lotus Evora S

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

2023 Nissan Z

2019 Nissan 370Z Nismo

2018 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS

2020 Toyota GR Supra

Modern Sport GT

2017 Acura NSX

2019 Aston Martin Vantage

2015 Aston Martin Vantage GT12

2008 Aston Martin DBS

2016 Audi R8 V10 plus

2013 Audi R8 Coupé V10 plus 5.2 FSI quattro

2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray

2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Coupe

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2015 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2009 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

2016 Dodge Viper ACR

2013 Dodge SRT Viper GTS

2008 Dodge Viper SRT10 ACR

2019 Ferrari 488 Pista

2014 Ferrari California T

2013 Ferrari 458 Speciale

2009 Ferrari 458 Italia

2005 Ford Ford GT

2020 Lamborghini Huracán EVO

2020 Lamborghini Huracán STO

2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante

2011 Lamborghini Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera

2023 Lotus Emira

2021 McLaren 620R

2021 McLaren 765LT Coupe

2019 McLaren 720S Spider

2018 McLaren 600LT Coupé

2018 McLaren 720S Coupe

2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2009 Mercedes-Benz SL 65 AMG Black Series

2020 Nissan GT-R NISMO (R35)

2017 Nissan GT-R (R35)

2021 Porsche 911 GT3

2019 Porsche 911 Carrera S

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition (a Loyalty Reward)

2012 Porsche 911 GT2 RS

2018 Saleen S1

2018 TVR Griffith

Modern Sport Touring

2018 Audi RS 4 Avant

2018 Audi RS 5 Coupe

2013 Audi RS 4 Avant

2021 BMW M3 Competition Sedan

2021 BMW M4 Competition Coupé

2016 BMW M4 GTS

2012 BMW M5

2010 BMW M3 GTS

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

2022 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing

2016 Cadillac ATS-V

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE

2017 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1

2016 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport

2015 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat

2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2018 Ford Mustang GT

2016 Ford Shelby GT350R

2015 Ford Falcon GT F 351

2014 HSV GEN-F GTS

2012 Infiniti IPL G Coupe

2015 Jaguar XKR-S GT

2014 Lexus IS 350 F Sport

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé

2012 Mercedes-Benz C 63 AMG Coupé Black Series

2021 MG MG6 XPower

2020 Xpeng P7

Prototype Group Racing

1966 Chaparral #66 Chaparral Cars 2E

1969 Lola #10 Simoniz Special T163

1969 Lola #6 Penske Sunoco T70 MkIIIB

1969 McLaren #4 McLaren Cars M8B

1966 McLaren #4 Bruce McLaren Motor Racing M1B

1969 Nissan #21 Nissan Racing R382

Sport Coupe Icons

1964 Aston Martin DB5

1965 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII

1969 Datsun 2000 Roadster

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

1970 Honda S800

1959 Jaguar Mk II 3.8

1972 Mazda Cosmo 110S Series II

1954 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Coupé

1958 MG MGA Twin-Cam

1957 Porsche 356A Speedster

1955 Porsche 550A Spyder

1969 Toyota 2000GT

Sport GT Icons

1998 Aston Martin V8 Vantage V600

1995 BMW 850CSi

1981 BMW M1

2002 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

1995 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1999 Dodge Viper GTS ACR

2003 Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale

1994 Ferrari F355 Berlinetta

1984 Ferrari 288 GTO

2005 Honda NSX-R

1992 Honda NSX-R

2002 Lotus Esprit V8

2002 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec II

1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

1994 Nissan Fairlady Z Version S Twin Turbo

1993 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec

2007 Porsche 911 GT3

2004 Porsche 911 GT3

1993 Porsche 911 Turbo S Leichtbau

1982 Porsche 911 Turbo 3.3

1998 Toyota Supra RZ

Sport Luxury

2021 Audi RS 6 Avant

2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback

2021 Audi RS e-tron GT

2015 Audi RS 6 Avant

2017 Bentley Continental Supersports

2020 BMW M8 Competition Coupé

2018 BMW M5

2015 BMW i8

2013 BMW M6 Coupé

2016 Cadillac CTS-V Sedan

2014 Infiniti Q50 Eau Rouge

2015 Jaguar XFR-S

2021 Lexus LC 500

2013 Lexus GS350 F Sport

2014 Maserati Ghibli S Q4

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

2018 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S

2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo

Sport Touring Classics

1990 Alpine GTA Le Mans

2006 Audi RS 4

2004 Audi S4

2003 Audi RS 6

2001 Audi RS 4 Avant

1995 Audi Avant RS 2

1983 Audi Sport quattro

2005 BMW M3

2002 BMW M3-GTR

1997 BMW M3

1991 BMW M3

1988 BMW M5

1987 Buick Regal GNX

2002 Chevrolet Camaro 35th Anniversary Super Sport

1990 Chevrolet Camaro IROC-Z

1988 Chevrolet Monte Carlo Super Sport

2000 Ford SVT Cobra R

1993 Ford SVT Cobra R

1992 Ford Falcon GT

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

1986 Ford Mustang SVO

1988 Holden VL Commodore Group A SV

1996 HSV GTSR

2003 Infiniti G35 Coupe

1997 Maserati Ghibli Cup

2004 Mercedes-Benz C 32 AMG

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

1987 Nissan Skyline GTS-R (HR31)

2002 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am Ram Air

1987 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am GTA

1993 Porsche 928 GTS

1993 Porsche 968 Turbo S

1989 Porsche 944 Turbo

1980 Porsche 924 Carrera GTS

1990 Vauxhall Lotus Carlton

1997 Volvo 850 R

Street Drag Cars

1970 AMC Rebel “The Machine”

1970 Buick GSX

1970 Chevrolet Chevelle Super Sport 454

1969 Chevrolet Nova Super Sport 396

1972 Chrysler VH Valiant Charger R/T E49

1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

1970 Dodge Coronet Super Bee

1968 Holden Monaro GTS 327

1969 Oldsmobile Hurst/Olds 442

1971 Plymouth GTX 426 Hemi

1969 Pontiac GTO Judge

The Birth of Grand Prix

1939 Auto Union Type D

1926 Bugatti Type 35 C

1948 Ferrari 166 Inter Sport

1939 Maserati 8CTF

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

Track Toys

2013 Ariel Atom 500 V8

2014 BAC Mono

2013 Caterham Superlight R500

2013 Donkervoort D8 GTO

2018 Exomotive Exocet Sport V8 XP-5

2013 KTM X-Bow R

2016 Lotus 3-Eleven

2015 Radical RXC Turbo

2015 Ultima Evolution Coupe 1020

2017 VUHL 05RR

Vintage Exotic GT

1967 Aston Martin DBS

1969 Ferrari Dino 246 GT

1973 Lamborghini Espada 400 GT

1972 Lamborghini Jarama S

1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

Vintage Le Mans Prototypes

1970 Ferrari 512 S

1967 Ferrari #24 Ferrari Spa 330 P4

1966 Ford #2 GT40 MkII

1964 Ford GT40 Mk I

1970 Porsche #3 917 LH

1963 Shelby Monaco King Cobra

Vintage Le Mans Sportscars

1960 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato

1958 Aston Martin DBR1

1963 Ferrari 250LM

1962 Ferrari 250 GTO

1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa

1953 Ferrari 500 Mondial

1961 Jaguar E-type

1956 Jaguar D-Type

1961 Maserati Tipo 61 Birdcage

1957 Maserati 300 S

1953 Maserati A6GCS/53 PininFarina Berlinetta

1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR

1967 Nissan R380 II

1960 Porsche 718 RS 60

1965 Shelby Cobra 427 S/C

1965 Shelby Cobra Daytona Coupe

Vintage Muscle

1971 AMC Javelin AMX

1970 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

1970 Chevrolet Corvette ZR-1

1969 Chevrolet Camaro Super Sport Coupe

1967 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray 427

1969 Dodge Charger Daytona HEMI

1969 Dodge Charger R/T

1973 Ford XB Falcon GT

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

1968 Ford Mustang GT 2+2 Fastback

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupe

1973 Holden HQ Monaro GTS 350

1970 Mercury Cougar Eliminator

1971 Plymouth Cuda 426 HEMI

1973 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am SD-455

1969 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am

Vintage Sport Compact

1973 BMW 2002 Turbo

1970 Datsun 510

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

1973 Ford Escort RS1600

1966 Ford Lotus Cortina

1977 Holden Torana A9X

1971 Lotus Elan Sprint

1973 Mazda RX-3

1966 MG MGB GT

1965 MINI Cooper S

1973 Nissan Skyline H/T 2000GT-R

1971 Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R

1969 Nissan Fairlady Z 432

1979 Opel Kadett C GT/E

1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS

1970 Porsche 914/6

1967 Renault 8 Gordini

1974 Toyota Celica GT

1974 Toyota Corolla SR5

The following Forza Motorsport cars are part of the game’s Deluxe and/or Premium Editions.

VIP Membership

2020 Chevrolet Stingray Coupe Forza Edition

2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 Forza Edition

2019 Hyundai Veloster N Forza Edition

2016 Mercedes-AMG C S Coupé 63 Forza Edition

2019 SUBARU STI S209 Forza Edition

Race Day Car Pack

2018 Acura #36 NSX GT3

2018 Audi #44 R8 LMS GT3

1974 BRM #14 Team Motul P201

2014 Ford #17 AMD Tuning Focus ST BTCC

1990 Oldsmobile #75 Cutlass Supreme Trans AM

2018 Porsche #73 Park Place Motorsports 911 GT3 R

2018 SUBARU #1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT

2017 Vauxhall #66 Power Maxed TAG Racing Astra

Car Pass

2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI

And that's it for our guide to the best Forza Motorsport cars.