Hades 2. Manor Lords. Hollow Knight: Silksong. The Steam wishlist chart is looking very full right now, with dozens of highly anticipated new PC games making their way to us throughout 2024. Frostpunk 2, the long-awaited sequel to 11 Bit Studios’ superb survivalistic strategy sim, rightly has a place in the top ten most wanted, but Valve’s platform won’t be the only place you can get the Frostpunk follow up on day one. Alongside its first full gameplay trailer, the Frostpunk 2 Game Pass launch is now confirmed. If you’re signed up to Microsoft’s subscription service, or just considering it, this is likely to be a must-have.

Frostpunk 2 is the successor to one of the greatest strategy games in recent years. Compared to contemporaries like Civilization 6, Age of Empires, and Crusader Kings, in the original Frostpunk, your power and the consequences of your actions lie in the smallest decisions.

You’re not conquering worlds and forging huge new societies. You’re deciding how many people should be sent to collect wood, who gets the last of the food rations, and whether you have the resources available to build one starving family a makeshift tent. Brutal and beautiful, it’s a tough act to follow. But with the Frostpunk 2 release date on the way, 11 Bit Studios’ upcoming opus looks very promising. Take a look at the first official Frostpunk 2 gameplay trailer below:

The stress. The pressure. If Frostpunk created a sense that everything is always teetering on a knife edge, that it will only take one errant twist in the weather, or a handful of angry survivors to bring the whole city crashing down, Frostpunk 2 seems to be building on that feeling, in spades.

There’s also the voting and law-making system. You’re not a tyrant – this is a volatile democracy, and you need a majority opinion on your side constantly. Frostpunk 2 feels like holding a lion by the tail. And you’ll be able to play it day one on PC Game Pass.

Frostpunk 2 is launching for PC Game Pass during the first half of 2024, with an Xbox Game Pass release to follow thereafter. You will also be able to get Frostpunk 2 on Steam – where it is currently the fifth most wishlisted game – as well as the Epic Games Store and GOG.

