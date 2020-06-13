Back to Top

Future Games Show – live updates on all the news

Here's everything you need to know from the latest not-E3 press conference

Not-E3 season is in full swing, and while you can check out our summer game announcement schedule for full details on everything that’s coming up, today is set to be perhaps the biggest news dump of them all for us PC gamers. A set of four shows will broadcast today: Guerrilla Collective, Paradox Insider, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show, each of which promises plenty of news on upcoming PC games.

The Future Games Show kicks off at 14:00 PDT / 17:00 PDT / 22:00 BST. Studios will include Square Enix, Curve Digital, Polyamorous Games, Team 17, tinyBuild Games, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, and more. The organisers promise that over 40 games will be showcased as part of the event.

This event is building off of the PC Gaming Show – produced by the similarly Future-owned PC Gamer – so expect a similar format here. This event will be hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, who you likely know best as the leads in the Uncharted series.

You can watch the show on Twitch and YouTube. As the show progresses, we’ll update this page with quick rundowns on all the announcements, updating as we go with links to all the trailers and news from the showcase. Stick with us on the PCGamesN homepage for more detailed coverage of all the biggest announcements.

YouTube Thumbnail

Next-gen Quantum Error footage debuts

An atmospheric horror game with fire fighting elements, coming to PlayStation 5 – no word on PC just yet.

YouTube Thumbnail

Dustborn is a futuristic road trip

The next title from Red Thread Games is coming to Steam.

YouTube Thumbnail

New Ghostrunner gameplay debuts

This cyberpunk parkour title is due to hit Steam this year.

YouTube Thumbnail

Call of the Sea devs break down gameplay details

After a lovely debut at the Xbox event, we get a bit more detail on what to expect from the adventure.

YouTube Thumbnail

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets a dev explainer

Few new details here, but we do get a bit of concept art and a broad breakdown of how the game will work.

YouTube Thumbnail

Cygni: All Guns Blazing is an astoundingly gorgeous shmup

This is a retro shooter with extraordinarily modern visuals.

YouTube Thumbnail

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes melds Zelda and Dark Souls

Morbid appears to be a Zelda-style Souls-like with dark, violent aesthetics.

YouTube Thumbnail

Cris Tales is gorgeous, has a demo, and launches in November

Head to Steam to play the demo – the full game is due out on November 17.

YouTube Thumbnail

Neon Abyss launches July 14

A roguelike platformer-shooter with neon-soaked visuals, due out July 14.

Best PC hardware deals today
AMD RX 5500 XT - the new mainstream Navi
Product Image 1
Product Image 1
$179.99
View
View
Samsung 970 EVO Plus SSD - a high-performing masterpiece
Product Image 2
Product Image 2
$129.99
$119.99
View
View
Razer DeathAdder Essential - a high-precision secret weapon
Product Image 3
Product Image 3
$49.99
$29.99
View
View

Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

Dustin Bailey

News writer

Updated:

Dustin is PCGamesN's evening news writer. As an American, he enjoys being asked to write about football and cockney rhyming slang. Besides PC gaming, he's a keen anime and wrestling fan.

Read More
Best PC games
Best free PC games
Free Steam games

Promoted

In association withSponsored by
GOG sale: 50% off Divinity: Original Sin 2

GOG sale: 50% off Divinity: Original Sin 2
GOG sale: 50% off Kingdom Come: Deliverance

GOG sale: 50% off Kingdom Come: Deliverance

GOG sale: 75% off The Witcher collection

GOG sale: 75% off The Witcher collection
About Powered by Network-N
Back to Navigation