Future Games Show – live updates on all the news

Not-E3 season is in full swing, and while you can check out our summer game announcement schedule for full details on everything that’s coming up, today is set to be perhaps the biggest news dump of them all for us PC gamers. A set of four shows will broadcast today: Guerrilla Collective, Paradox Insider, the PC Gaming Show, and the Future Games Show, each of which promises plenty of news on upcoming PC games.

The Future Games Show kicks off at 14:00 PDT / 17:00 PDT / 22:00 BST. Studios will include Square Enix, Curve Digital, Polyamorous Games, Team 17, tinyBuild Games, Deep Silver, Devolver Digital, and more. The organisers promise that over 40 games will be showcased as part of the event.

This event is building off of the PC Gaming Show – produced by the similarly Future-owned PC Gamer – so expect a similar format here. This event will be hosted by Nolan North and Emily Rose, who you likely know best as the leads in the Uncharted series.

You can watch the show on Twitch and YouTube. As the show progresses, we’ll update this page with quick rundowns on all the announcements, updating as we go with links to all the trailers and news from the showcase. Stick with us on the PCGamesN homepage for more detailed coverage of all the biggest announcements.

Next-gen Quantum Error footage debuts

An atmospheric horror game with fire fighting elements, coming to PlayStation 5 – no word on PC just yet.

Dustborn is a futuristic road trip

The next title from Red Thread Games is coming to Steam.

New Ghostrunner gameplay debuts

This cyberpunk parkour title is due to hit Steam this year.

Call of the Sea devs break down gameplay details

After a lovely debut at the Xbox event, we get a bit more detail on what to expect from the adventure.

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One gets a dev explainer

Few new details here, but we do get a bit of concept art and a broad breakdown of how the game will work.

Cygni: All Guns Blazing is an astoundingly gorgeous shmup

This is a retro shooter with extraordinarily modern visuals.

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes melds Zelda and Dark Souls

Morbid appears to be a Zelda-style Souls-like with dark, violent aesthetics.

Cris Tales is gorgeous, has a demo, and launches in November

Head to Steam to play the demo – the full game is due out on November 17.

Neon Abyss launches July 14

A roguelike platformer-shooter with neon-soaked visuals, due out July 14.