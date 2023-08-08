Starfield is coming next month, and Bethesda’s RPG game is launching day one on Microsoft’s Game Pass service. This means that if you have an active Game Pass subscription, you can play Starfield immediately upon its release. If you don’t have Game Pass right now, you sadly won’t be able to check its benefits out for a dollar anymore, at least not for as long. Microsoft has just cut its trial period for the subscription service in half.

For prospective players looking to expand their game libraries, Microsoft offers a $1 / £1 trial for its Game Pass Ultimate subscription. The trial used to last a lengthy month, giving potential subscribers a decent opportunity to explore the service’s benefits. Microsoft has now halved that time, meaning that any new Game Pass Ultimate trial will last you just two weeks.

It isn’t the first time Microsoft has cut its Game Pass trial time, as noted by reporter Ethan Gach in a social media post. Nothing else is changing, though, as the dollar price will get you the same full catalog as before. You can check Microsoft’s website here to verify the new trial length or to grab Game Pass if you haven’t yet subscribed and want to. Despite the shorter trial period, you may find the service worth its price, especially with Starfield coming this fall.

If you want to get excited about this year’s other releases, then you should check out this roundup of the most highly anticipated upcoming PC games. Alternatively, you can browse through this list of the best PC games in 2023 so far if you want to play something new right now.