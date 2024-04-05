Win a Hellboy Neo S PC game controller signed by Mike Mignola

Whether your introduction to Hellboy was the Guillermo Del Toro adaptation with Ron Perlman, or his first appearance back in San Diego Comic-Con Comics, one thing is for sure, you’ve got great taste in heroes. Now, creator Mike Mignola and Dark Horse Comics have partnered with CRKD to bring us a special edition Hellboy Neo S wireless controller and Nitro Deck.

The Neo S has the makings of one of the best PC controllers thanks to its hall effect joysticks, latency-free wireless connection, ergonomic grip, and adjustable joystick sensitivity and vibration. CRKD’s Nitro Deck also shares these features, but is instead an alternative cradle for the Nintendo Switch, but it can just be used as a wired PC controller if you so desire.

If you fancy winning either of these amazing designs, CRKD is giving you the chance to enter a competition to win either the Hellboy Neo S or Nitro Deck signed by Mike Mignola.

Mignola also oversaw the designs for each of the controllers, chosen to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Hellboy. The artwork selected is from Omnibus Volume 1, Seed of Destruction.

Accompanying the Neo S controller is a charging dock with the Hellboy logo emblazoned across it. This dock allows you to proudly display the controller and its stunning artwork whenever it’s not in use.

The special edition Hellboy Neo S and Nitro Deck are available to pre-order now, with shipping expected in June. Both products have an MSRP of $59.99 (£59.99).

Entry is open from Friday, 5 April until Tuesday, 4 June. There are no regional restrictions for entry but you must be over 18 at the time that you enter the competition, or your entry will be void.

The CRKD Neo S also makes a great companion for Steam Deck, and you can check out our picks for the best Steam Deck accessories in our comprehensive guide.