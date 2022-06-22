How to match your gaming chair to your set-up

Your gaming area is a safe space where you unwind and relax after the stresses of the day, so you’ll want to make sure that your gaming chair is a good match for your set-up. So how can you make sure that it matches everything else you have? Why, through colour coordination, of course.

We’ve picked out six gaming chairs in different colours, all of them from well respected brands such as Secretlab and X Rocker. We want to recommend you seats that will not only look fabulous alongside the rest of your set-up, but which will be comfortable, durable, and ergonomic.

Not sure how to gauge what’s going to go well with your gaming desk, keyboard, and mouse? Well, don’t worry – we have some advice for you on that front too. Along with each gaming chair that we have to recommend, we also have a short list of other colours that it will look good against. This’ll save you having the problem of having it arrive and then realising it doesn’t match anything else in your game room.

Our gaming chair recommendations are as follows:

Pink gaming chair: Secretlab Titan Evo 2022

White gaming chair: AKRacing California

Red gaming chair: X Rocker Falcon Pedestal

Blue gaming chair: Respawn 200

Black gaming chair: Secretlab Titan series

RGB gaming chair: Powerstone RGB

Pink gaming chair

The best pink gaming chair is the Secretlab Titan Evo 2022.

Secretlab are well known for producing the best gaming chairs, and the Titan Evo 2022 is one of its most recent releases. It’s a good option if you’re after a pink gaming chair, though it comes in various colours if pink isn’t quite right for you. Secretlab is always refining its chairs, making them more ergonomic and adjustable, and these latest ones are the best yet.

A pink gaming chair would go well with the following colours:

Blue

Yellow

Orange

White Gaming Chair

The best white gaming chair is the AKRacing California.

Made with automotive grade upholstery which should prevent peeling and cracking for a good five years), the AKRacing California boasts cold-curved foam padding that’s design for both durability and comfort. This particular model has been crafted with shorter people in mind, so it’s an especially good choice if you’re 5’6″ or less.

A white gaming chair would go well with the following colours:

Pink

Black

Red

Red Gaming Chair

The best red gaming chair is the X Rocker Falcon Pedestal.

Unlike the wheely chairs elsewhere on the list, the X Rocker Falcon uses a pedestal design, which means it’s built to remain stationary. This is probably preferable to any gamers who get into their games and move around a lot mid-game. Though not fully red, it does feature a prominent red stripe down its middle that’s reminiscent of a certain commander from the Mass Effect games.

A red gaming chair would go well with the following colours:

Yellow

White

Blue

Blue Gaming Chair

The best blue gaming chair is the Respawn 200.

Much as with the red gaming chair mentioned above, this chair isn’t completely blue, but it does have a prominent blue motif. It uses a steel tube frame design encased in moulded foam, which enables it to provide highly-contoured support. On top of that, it also allows you to recline between 90 and 130 degrees, allowing for a great deal of adjustment with the armrests as well. It’s a good one for making sure you are comfortable and well-supported while gaming.

A blue gaming chair would go well with the following colours:

Yellow

Pink

White

Black Gaming Chair

The best black gaming chair is the Secretlab Titan 2020.

Black, of course, is the classic gaming chair option. The Secretlab Titan 2020 has been designed to ensure that you have space while you sit on it (nobody wants to feel squashed in), with comfort and ergonomics, as always, being a key concern. Like most Secretlab gaming chairs, this one also gives you the ability to choose different materials, allowing you to ensure that it will feel just right for you during game sessions.

A black gaming chair would go well with the following colours:

Navy

White

Red

RGB Gaming Chair

The best RGB gaming chair is the Powerstone RGB.

If you’ve filled your gaming space with all the best RGB LED strip lighting kits, then you’ll want a fancy RGB gaming chair too, and while Powerstone isn’t the most well-known brand, this is still a fantastic option. With a massaging lumbar cushion, and a footrest too, this chair not only looks incredible, but it’s really comfortable too.

We hope that has helped you to decide which gaming chair might look best with your set-up. Our guide on the best Amazon gaming chairs might also be of interest to you. Also check out our guides on the best wireless gaming mouse and the best gaming keyboard for more ideas about enhancing your gaming setup.