The Best Amazon Gaming Chairs

If you search Amazon for ‘gaming chair’ right now, you’ll find over a thousand results. What a daunting prospect for those of an indecisive nature. How can you even begin to narrow down such a huge selection? If you’re in the market for a sweet new seat, but don’t know where to begin, help is at hand: we’ve gathered a selection of the best gaming chairs on Amazon to keep you comfortable during even the longest sessions.

Of course, everyone needs different things from their chair. For some, it’s just a matter of what’s the most affordable, while others might want a fancy sound system. Some of you still will be more interested in making sure that it looks good alongside their RGB lighting set-up.

Without further ado, here are the best gaming chairs on Amazon:

X-Rocker Mammouth pedestal

X-Rocker is one of the most widely-known gaming chair manufacturers, and for good reason. This particular model has an easy to assemble floor rocker design, which really just needs to be unfolded and connected. It’s made of a luxuriously soft leather-like material and with its deep foam-padded seat, back and armrests, it’s made for lounging in comfort during the longest sessions. Plus, the curved design supports the natural shape of your spine, providing excellent lumbar support.

It’s not just about the comfort though. This gaming chair also has a fantastic sound system. In addition to mounted headrest speakers, this chair also has a subwoofer in the backrest to give you that added sense of depth.

Razer Iskur Gaming Chair

If you’re after comfort, then the Razer Iskur is a great option.

First of all, it’s been ergonomically designed in order to provide the highest levels of support. There’s a built-in, fully adjustable lumbar curve which will align with your spine and reduce the risk of any back pain – a hugely important feature of any chair that you’re likely to be sitting in for long periods of time…

Then there’s its multi-layered synthetic leather. Not only does it feel silky soft, but it’s made to be durable too. Many chairs develop rips and tears simply as a result of regular use, but with its premium fabric, the Razer Iskur is designed to last much, much longer without showing wear. Here, comfort and durability go hand in hand, with the leather-like material keeping the plush, high-density foam cushions safe at all times.

Want to find out more? You can read our review of the Razer Iskur here.

VINGLI HOME OFFICE Chair

This is one of Amazon’s best cheap gaming chairs.

In addition to the lower price tag, the simple black and white design has the kind of timeless style that will go well with any gaming set-up – not that that’s the only option. This classic gaming chair comes in multiple colours, so you can choose the one that is best suited for you. Keep an eye on the price though, as it varies depending on which colour you go for.

If you’re still working from home, its versatile design means it can double up as an office chair, too. Plus, while it may be a cheaper option, its ergonomic design and pneumatic seat-height adjustment lever still allow you to alter its position for optimum comfort.

If you’re in the UK, check out the Yaheetech Adjustable Computer Chair as an alternative. It’s another affordable gaming chair which boasts all the same benefits as the Vingli Office Chair.

Oversteel ULTIMET Professional Gaming Chair

This chair is all about lumbar support. As well as providing you with a perfectly positioned neck cushion to help prevent upper back problems, it also comes with a good lumbar cushion. These are made of a high density foam which moulds to the shape of your body, meaning that you’ll have just the right combination of support and comfort.

As far as pricing goes, it’s not the absolute cheapest chair you’ll find, but it’s not extortionately expensive, either. It comes in a number of different colours, giving you the ability to choose something that will blend in well to your current gaming room.

AutoFull Ergonomic Pink Gaming Chair

This is one of the most highly reviewed gaming chairs on Amazon, with thousands of people having taken the time to give it a five star rating. That’s a lot of satisfied customers.

This pink gaming chair would be right at home in a bedroom-based gaming area, but if you wanted it to double as an office chair, it’d fit right in in your work space too. The chair’s body-hugging ergonomic design was created to fit the natural curvature of a person’s back, reducing the risk of back ache after a particularly long and intense gaming session. On top of that, it has an extra-high backrest for added lumbar support and the height and armrests can be positioned to ensure that you’re sitting as comfortably and safely as possible at all times.

In keeping with its self-described “Kawaii style”, this gaming chair comes with a few cute bonuses: some bunny ears, which can be attached to the top of the chair and a fluffy bunny tail which can be attached to the back.

GTracing Gaming Chair with Speakers

For those who are keen to be more deeply immersed in their games, a chair with an inbuilt sound system like this one might be worth a look .

With its two built-in Bluetooth speakers, you can enjoy both the surround sound treatment and improved levels of comfort that the ergonomic design and adjustable armrests provide. You can even connect it to your phone and listen to your favourite playlist as you play, or grab your popcorn and sync it to your streaming platforms to experience the best Netflix TV series in a whole new way.

Curiously, this is another chair where the price differs depending on the colour you choose. There are several options available – it’s up to you to decide whether or not you want to shell out extra for the more expensive colours. They’re made from a PU leather which is easy to clean with a simple wipe, so no need to worry if you get so into your game that you accidentally spill salsa dip all over yourself and the chair.

GTPlayer Gaming Chair with Footrest

Sure, your current gaming chair might be comfortable, but is it ‘put-your-feet-up-and-relax’ levels of enjoyable? Just pull the lever on this chair, and up pops a footrest, allowing you to recline in style as you play.

With thousands and thousands of positive reviews, the GTPlayer Gaming Chair stands out among the crowd. On top of its great footrest, it also has a lumbar support pillow and an adjustable tilt for really laid-back comfort, and the sturdy design means it’s built to last you a good while. It’s currently available in several colours at a range of prices, but we’re big fans of the blue and black design in particular.

Fly Yutung Boss Game Chair

If space isn’t a consideration for you, or you’ve just inherited an unfathomable fortune and don’t know how to spend it, then this cockpit set-up might put a decent dent in your wallet. Okay, so not everyone has tens of thousands to spare on a fancy new gaming chair, but for the rare few who do, this is a really impressive piece of work.

At its heart, there’s a top-of-the-line gaming chair, complete with footrest, massage, and heating functions, but the frame is really what most of your money goes on. Not only does it hang the screen directly in front of you (and this is adjustable, so you can fiddle with it until you get it just right), but it also has small tables at either side of the chair, meaning you’ll have the perfect place to put your phone, plus any snacks or drinks you may be enjoying at the time.

For most of us, this is more of a curiosity than a realistic option (particularly if you take a look at the review comments), but it’s nice to imagine what life is like for millionaire gamers.

If you’re in the UK, check out the JFF Game Cockpit as an alternative. It offers a very similar range of features.

Which is the best gaming chair on Amazon?

So, there you have it – our pick of the best gaming chairs on Amazon. With the help of our guide, we’re confident that you’ll be able to find your ideal chair, but you should probably check out the best gaming chairs outside of Amazon for a fuller picture of what’s available.