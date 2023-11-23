Grab this 4K LG monitor as it drops to brilliant Black Friday price

It's not cheap to get started with 4K gaming on PC, but the LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B is a must-buy at it's current Black Friday price

The LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B has just dropped to its lowest-ever price on Amazon as part of the Black Friday deals. If you’re looking to get started with 4K gaming on PC, this is easily a great place to start, especially given how expensive they can be.

We recently reviewed the LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B and consider it to be one of the best gaming monitors of this year. We chose it as the best mid-tier 4K monitor, but that’s no slant against this display, especially with a crystal clear 32-inch IPS screen and 144Hz refresh rate. It’s RRP of $799.99 / £649.99 had it on par with many other 4K options, but this Black Friday on Amazon, it’s taken a 31% discount down to $549.99 / £549.99, the cheapest it’s ever been on the site according to price checker CamelCamelCamel.

When testing the monitor, we did find that its 95% DCI-P3 rating was a little low compared to some other displays, but that didn’t necessarily impact the final image in any negligible way as it’s still a high percentage.

It has a well-placed I/O and a simple overall design that doesn’t distract from its super-responsive 1ms GtG (grey to great) IPS panel. Better still, it’s both AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync certified, meaning if you want to use this monitor with your PS5 or Xbox Series X/S, you can! Naturally, both of those consoles only output at 1440p/120Hz or 4K/60Hz max, but they work really well with this screen, be beware it doesn’t have a built-in speaker for sound, so you’ll need a headset.

For comparison, the 4K monitor that we consider to be the absolute best, the Corsair Xeneon 32UHD144, is also in a Black Friday deal, dropping down to $779.99 from $999.99, which is only just under the RRP of the LG UltraGear.

The gap in price between the top monitors, and those considered mid-tier is quite large. It just goes to show that, while both are fantastic choices, if your budget is a little tighter, the LG UltraGear 32GR93U-B should be a no-brainer to upgrade your setup.

