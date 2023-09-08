Flagship RIG 900 Max HX headset releases exclusively at Best Buy

Nacon just revealed that its popular gaming headset brand, is releasing a feature packed RIG 900 Max HX as a US exclusive to Best Buy stores only. Compatible with the Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, the 900 Max HX will be the first gaming headset to offer customizable Dolby Atmos audio via the Dolby Personalization app.

The RIG 900 Max HX price is $249.99, and is available as a retail exclusive at Best Buy, or via the RIG online store. The price may seem steep, but let’s take a look at exactly what you’re getting for your money, and where the RIG 900 Max HX separates itself from other generic gaming headsets.

The RIG 900 Max HX comes with the following features:

Universal gaming headset but specifically licensed for the Xbox Series X/S.

Dual-mode wireless offering both 2.4GHz wireless and Bluetooth 5.1 connections.

Customizable Dolby Atmos headphone experience through the Dolby Personalization app.

Durable and flexible steel used to maximize comfort in the headband.

SNAP-FIT sizing and dual-material noise-isolating ear cups for all-day comfort.

Up to 60-hour Bluetooth battery life., and up to 50-hour 2.4GHz battery life.

Magnetic charging station provides a seamless and secure connection.

Navigator app available for advanced customization.

Flip-to-mute mic

We can instantly detect some features here that are commonplace in gaming headsets today such as; flip-to-mute mic, 2.4GHz and Bluetooth 5.1 connections, flexible steel headband, and up to 60 hours of use on battery.

Where the RIG 900 Max HX really shines though is with its compatibility with all Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as PC, some brands still keep support for different brands separate. From our experience using RIG’s base stations for charging, we can also say they’re incredibly simple to use and the magnetic connection prevents any mishaps that lead to the headset not actually drawing a charge.

The ability to customize audio through the Dolby Personalization app can’t be understated given the sheer amount of control you’ll have over your experience. It’s why the RIG 900 Max HX is pushing such a high retail price and it’s hard to argue against it. We all want incredibly high quality audio, but this app give’s full control over every detail to make it a unique and tailored experience too.

If you’re looking to upgrade your gear, check out our best gaming headset, best gaming mics, and best gaming mouse guides!