Gaming PC mod looks like a Star Wars droid, lowers GPU temps

This gaming PC mod looks like a Star Wars repair droid costume for your graphics card, but it’s actually a clever fan funnel that helps lower temps. Designed to bridge the gap between a GPU and 140mm PC case fans, its creator says the custom add-on lowers temps by six degrees celsius.

Over on Reddit, LucasIsDead shows off the 3D printed gaming PC case mod in all its glory. We can’t decide whether it looks like Star Wars droid or a weird GPU hoof, but aesthetics aside, it could help your rig boost fps and keep things cool when gameplay gets hot.

According to the mod’s creator, using the 3D printed funnel while running Forza Horizon 5 brings temps down from 65°C to 59°C, as it helps cool air reach the enthusiast’s Asus RTX 3060 graphics card. It’s worth noting that the GPU funnel is designed with a Fractal torrent PC case in mind, as its layout features a PSU at the top to make room for bottom intake fans.

The mod has already received a lot of attention over on Reddit, and we’re not the only ones that think it looks like a Star Wars repair droid. Giving it a custom sci-fi paint job would add a great sci-fi flair, but you could also mount an internal performance monitor to it, like the one included within this Star Trek Tricorder-inspired gaming PC.

Print files for LusasIsDead’s graphics card funnel are available to download for free over on Printables. This is certainly one of the best gaming PC mods out there in terms of practicality, so check it out if you fancy giving this airflow mod a whirl.