Genshin Impact’s 1.3 livestream kicks off tomorrow – here’s where to watch it

Klee is using her Sparks 'n' Splash ability while running through a group of enemies. This skill is a big part of her best build in Genshin Impact.

We’ve so far had dribs and drabs of what’s coming in Genshin Impact‘s 1.3 update, but tomorrow we’re set to get a proper good look at what’s on the way. Developer Mihoyo has tweeted that the Genshin Impact 1.3 livestream kicks off tomorrow at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT. We don’t have a link just yet, but so far it’s always happened on the developer’s YouTube channel, so hang around there before the event goes live and you should see where you need to go.

We already know that Genshin Impact’s Resin is going to be less of a bother after the update. In an FAQ posted to the official site, Mihoyo explains that it is reducing the cost of using Original Resin in many in-game events. “All events in version 1.3 that do not require challenging Ley Line Outcrops or Domains will not consume Original Resin,” the developer writes. “The vast majority of large-scale events in future versions will also not consume Original Resin.”

You’ll also start seeing more Fragile Resin in upcoming battle passes. From update 1.3 onward, you’ll get one Fragile Resin every ten levels. They restore 60 points of Original Resin each, so they’re pretty nifty.

We also know that we’re getting the Lantern Rite Festival and that it’s set to land in February. Mihoyo revealed a roadmap late last year though it didn’t offer any great detail. Hopefully we’ll find out more tomorrow.

If you’re looking to build a good team before the big day, our Genshin Impact builds guide will help you do just that.

