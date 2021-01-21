Genshin Impact’s 1.3 livestream kicks off tomorrow – here’s where to watch it

We’ve so far had dribs and drabs of what’s coming in Genshin Impact‘s 1.3 update, but tomorrow we’re set to get a proper good look at what’s on the way. Developer Mihoyo has tweeted that the Genshin Impact 1.3 livestream kicks off tomorrow at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT. We don’t have a link just yet, but so far it’s always happened on the developer’s YouTube channel, so hang around there before the event goes live and you should see where you need to go.

We already know that Genshin Impact’s Resin is going to be less of a bother after the update. In an FAQ posted to the official site, Mihoyo explains that it is reducing the cost of using Original Resin in many in-game events. “All events in version 1.3 that do not require challenging Ley Line Outcrops or Domains will not consume Original Resin,” the developer writes. “The vast majority of large-scale events in future versions will also not consume Original Resin.”

You’ll also start seeing more Fragile Resin in upcoming battle passes. From update 1.3 onward, you’ll get one Fragile Resin every ten levels. They restore 60 points of Original Resin each, so they’re pretty nifty.

We also know that we’re getting the Lantern Rite Festival and that it’s set to land in February. Mihoyo revealed a roadmap late last year though it didn’t offer any great detail. Hopefully we’ll find out more tomorrow.

Dear Travelers, Genshin Impact will host a special preview program for Version 1.3 "All That Glitters" on 22 January at 11:00 (UTC-5)! Special Program Link >>> https://t.co/A8ZDlzIkUJ See you then, Travelers! Be there or be square!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/NGVvtwdJ9i — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) January 21, 2021

