Genshin Impact update 1.3 will drop resin costs for most “large-scale events”

Like many free games, breakout gacha hit Genshin Impact eventually encourages you to open your wallet. In this particular RPG game, one of the ways it does this is by gating certain events and rewards behind resin. Players have complained that the Genshin Impact endgame is too stingy with the resource, and developer Mihoyo says it’s taking steps to address this in the upcoming 1.3 update, due out February 3.

There are two prongs to Update 1.3’s adjustments to the resin system, as the developers explain in a FAQ posted to the official site. The first change they’re making is to drop the Original Resin cost associated with many in-game events. “All events in Version 1.3 that do not require challenging Ley Line Outcrops or Domains will not consume Original Resin,” Mihoyo writes. “The vast majority of large-scale events in future versions will also not consume Original Resin.”

You’ll also start seeing additional Fragile Resin rewards in upcoming battle passes. Beginning with Version 1.3’s first battle pass, you’ll get one Fragile Resin (which restores 60 points of Original Resin each) every ten levels, starting at level 5 of the pass.

That will replace the current rewards at those tiers, Mystic Enhancement Ore, but don’t worry: the Mystic Enhancement Ores aren’t being removed from the reward track, they’re simply being moved to other tiers.

While this news is certainly welcome for Genshin Impact players who are looking to spend more time in the game, Mihoyo has avoided addressing the 160 Resin cap and replenishment rate that are the sources of most endgame players’ frustration. We’ll see how it shakes out once Version 1.3 arrives in a couple weeks.