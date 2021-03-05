Genshin Impact’s 1.4 livestream is nearly here – here’s where to watch it

We’ve not heard a lot about Genshin Impact’s 1.4 update, but that’s all about to change. Mihoyo has revealed that it’s hosting a special livestream where the studio will give us all a peep at what’s to come.

The Genshin Impact 1.4 livestream kicks off on March 6 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm GMT. It’s pretty much the same deal as it usually is with Genshin Impact’s reveals as the stream should pop up on Mihoyo’s YouTube channel alongside a blog post with more details about the upcoming update.

We don’t have a release date for the new slate of content yet, but I imagine we’ll find out soon. Mihoyo has tasked itself with delivering updates for Genshin Impact every six weeks, and it looks like it’s on track to pull that off again. We recently got a new banner for a character called Hu Tao that’s set to run until March 16, so chances are the update will release around then. We’re also likely to be getting another banner that day, too, though I imagine we won’t find out who that is until the livestream.

As for Genshin Impact’s YouTube channel, you can find that here.

In the meantime, if you’ve managed to pull Hu Tao and are looking to get the most out of her, our best Hu Tao builds guide will help you figure it out. The gothic undertaker has proven popular, too, with her reveal video notching up one million views in just seven hours.

Dear Travelers, Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.4 will be officially released on March 6 at 11:00 (UTC-5)! The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/s6avTysJNt — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 5, 2021

If you’re looking for more of the best anime games, you know where to click.