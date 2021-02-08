Looking for the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build? Hu Tao wields a polearm and is a Pyro based five-star character – the perfect combination for a deadly DPS dealer. According to the game’s lore, Hu Tao is the 77th Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor. She loves to cause trouble and is said to have a very ‘punch-able face’.

Hu Tao was rumored to launch alongside Xiao in the recent Genshin Impact 1.3 update, however she didn’t make it into the first two banners – we’re still hoping she’ll arrive very soon, though. What makes Hu Tao an interesting character is her elemental skill which allows her to enter the Paramita Papillo state. In this state, all of her attacks become Pyro attacks and they receive a damage boost based on her max health.

Judging by Hu Tao’s abilities, she’s a high risk high reward DPS character. Pyro characters typically do well on our Genshin Impact tier list, but only time will tell where Hu Tao ends up. We can only theorycraft the best Hu Tao build right now, but we are confident this build should work well when she is finally available to play.

GENSHIN IMPACT HU TAO RELEASE DATE

Hu Tao may be heading to the game sooner rather than later judging by a recent discovery by a Redditor. Hu Tao’s unlockable namecard is available right now – typically these namecards are reserved for playable characters. This all but confirms Hu Tao will be joining Genshin Impact’s roster, though we still don’t know exactly when she’s going to arrive.

BEST GENSHIN IMPACT HU TAO DPS BUILD

As mentioned earlier, Guide to Afterlife is the key to dealing damage with Hu Tao as each of her attacks are transformed into Pyro attacks. To get the most out of this elemental skill, look for Genshin Impact artifacts that feature health, Pyro damage, and crit rate.

The four-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set is perfect for Hu Tao, increasing her Overloaded and Burning damage by 40%, as well as all Vaporize and Melt damage by 15%. There’s also the added perk you receive when using Hu Tao’s elemental burst, increasing the two-piece set bonus from 15% to 50% of its starting value for ten seconds.

Similarly to the recently released Xiao, Hu Tao is a tricky character to play due to her passive talents, specifically Sanguine Rouge. Sanguine Rouge encourages the player to keep Hu Tao at 50% health or below to receive a 33% damage bonus, but this can be incredibly risky against powerful enemies. This puts healers in a difficult position as they have to learn to treat Hu Tao differently compared to the rest of the game’s characters.

It’s difficult to determine the best team composition involving Hu Tao, but we would think it looks similar to Diluc’s ideal party. The idea is to create elemental reactions, so pairing any Cryo characters with Hu Tao should work well. Want to go for a glass cannon approach? Try using Ganyu alongside Hu Tao to activate Melt as often as possible. If healing Hu Tao proves to be too difficult, it might be best to use Zhongli as a support character instead. Zhongli’s Jade Shields are great for blocking incoming attacks, allowing you to keep Hu Tao protected while maintaining her low health.

The Genshin Impact beta revealed the Staff of Homa, a new five-star Polearm with a high attack bonus and critical rate. This weapon features a similar effect to Sanguine Rouge; it boosts Hu Tao’s attack bonus by an additional 1% of her max health. If the Staff of Homa remains the same as it was in the beta, this will be the go-to weapon for Hu Tao. If you don’t have any five-star Genshin Impact weapons, Deathmatch works well as its effect grants an attack and defence bonus depending on the number of enemies on the battlefield.

GENSHIN IMPACT HU TAO ABILITIES

Normal attack: Secret Spear of Wangsheng

Normal Attack: Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes

Performs up to six consecutive spear strikes Charged Attack: Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way

Consumes a certain amount of stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way Plunging Attack: Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact

Elemental Skill: Guide to Afterlife

Hu Tao consumes a set portion of her health to knock the surrounding enemies back and enter the Paramita Papilio state.

Increases Hu Tao’s attack based on her max health at the time of entering this state. Attack bonus gained this way cannot exceed 400% of Hu Tao’s base attack

Converts attack damage to pyro damage, which cannot be overridden by any other elemental infusion

Charged attacks apply the Blood Blossom effect to the enemies hit.

Increases Hu tao’s resistance to interruption

Increases Hu tao’s resistance to interruption Enemies affected by Blood Blossom will take Pyro damage every four seconds. This damage is considered elemental skill damage

Each enemy can be affected by only one Blood Blossom effect at a time, and its duration may only be refreshed by Hu Tao herself

Paramita Papilio ends when its duration is over, or Hu Tao has left the battlefield or fallen

Elemental Burst: Spirit Soother

Commands a blazing spirit to attack, dealing Pyro damage in a large AoE. Upon striking the enemy, Hu Tao regenerates a percentage of max health. This effect can be triggered up to five times, based on the number of enemies hit. If Hu Tao’s health is below or equal to 50% when the enemy is hit, both the damage and health regeneration are increased.

Genshin Impact Hu Tao Constellations

Crimson Bouquet: While in Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s charge attacks do not consume stamina

While in Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife, Hu Tao’s charge attacks do not consume stamina Ominous Rainfall: Increases the Blood Blossom damage by the amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s max health at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect

Increases the Blood Blossom damage by the amount equal to 10% of Hu Tao’s max health at the time the effect is applied. Additionally, Spirit Soother will also apply the Blood Blossom effect Lingering Carmine: Increases the Level of Guide to Afterlife by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Increases the Level of Guide to Afterlife by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 Garden of Eternal Rest: Upon defeating an enemy affected by Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds

Upon defeating an enemy affected by Blood Blossom that Hu Tao applied herself, all nearby allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds Floral Incense: Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15

Increases the Level of Spirit Soother by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15 Butterfly’s Embrace: Triggers when Hu Tao’s health drops below 25%, or when she suffers a lethal strike. Hu Tao will not fall as a result of the damage sustained. Additionally, for the next ten seconds, all of her elemental and physical resistance is increased by 200%, her crit rate is increased by 100%, and her resistance to interruption is greatly increased. This effect triggers automatically when Hu Tao has one health point left. Can only occur once every 60 seconds

Genshin Impact Hu Tao Passive Talents

The More The Merrier: When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has an 18% chance to receive an additional “suspicious” dish of the same type

When Hu Tao cooks a dish perfectly, she has an 18% chance to receive an additional “suspicious” dish of the same type Flutter By: When Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife is over, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds

When Paramita Papilio state activated by Guide to Afterlife is over, all allies in the party (excluding Hu Tao herself) will have their crit rate increased by 12% for 15 seconds Sanguine Rouge: When Hu Tao’s health is equal to or less than 50%, her Pyro damage is increased by 33%

And that’s all we have for the best Genshin Impact Hu Tao build. This build has been theorycrafted based on the information revealed in the last beta, however we will update this page when Hu Tao is released. In the meantime, you may want to check out our Genshin Impact new characters guide which highlights the characters that are rumoured to be joining the anime game’s roster in the future.