Genshin Impact’s 1.5 livestream is today – here’s where to watch it

As it so often does, Mihoyo is keeping Genshin Impact’s 1.5 update tightly under wraps to avoid spoilers. All that changes today, though, as the developer is giving us our first official peep at what the next six weeks of content are going to look like.

Mihoyo took to Twitter to reveal that Genshin Impact’s 1.5 livestream is kicking off today (April 16) at 9am PT / 12am ET / 5pm BST. The way things pan out is pretty consistent. A stream will go live on the developer’s YouTube channel, and a blog post should go live before that to give us a rundown on what’s what. We’ll probably get some Genshin Impact codes, too, which we know you all love.

Going by the last couple of updates, we’re likely to get two new banners alongside a new event to check out. Last time out, we got a banner for a new character called Rosaria and another shot at getting Venti. We also got the Windblume Festival, a quaint Spring festival that came with minigames and a dating simulator. As to what’s coming, it’s hard to say. Mihoyo recently took to Twitter to dissuade people from leaking content as it often gives people misconceptions on what’s coming.

“Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. Content,” the studio tweets. “Such behaviour not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version.

“Here, we kindly ask for the support and help of all Travelers to resist leaks and maintain a fair gaming environment. We will also increase our efforts to deal with such illegal disclosures.”

Dear Travelers, Today Paimon brings you great news! The Special Program for "Genshin Impact" version 1.5 will be officially released on April 16 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)! The Special Program will be hosted on our official YouTube channel >>> https://t.co/q1YtwbxhtX#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/oPpbH5Fbfv — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 15, 2021

Has that stopped the leaks? Eh, not really. I won’t spoil it for you here, but you can check out our Genshin Impact 1.5 update rundown if you want a complete picture of what’s going down.

