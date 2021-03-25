Genshin Impact 1.5 release date and everything we know

Want to know everything that’s coming in the Genshin Impact 1.5 update? It wasn’t all that long that we were speculating about the current update to the hit free-to-play RPG, and now we’ve got even more stuff coming our way. There is a slight snag though: this may be the last time players will know well in advance what’s coming to the game.

Not long after the 1.4 update dropped, details were leaked from various sources about what’s coming in the next update. So many in fact that it prompted Mihoyo to speak out publicly about the consequences of leaked information.

So far, nothing has been officially announced and all the information gathered could change in the 1.5 update, but according to the leaks, at least two new Genshin Impact characters are coming to the game, as well as a rerun of a previously released character, several events, and a new gameplay feature, among many other offerings.

Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date

The Genshin Impact 1.5 update release date is likely to be April 28, 2021. This date is only an estimate based on gaps between previous seasonal updates and when the 1.4 update was released – March 17. We will update this once we have the official confirmation from Mihoyo.

Recently, we discovered the dissemination of leaked version 1.5. content. Such behavior not only disrupts our plans to develop and promote the new version, but also causes some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version. — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) March 17, 2021

Firstly, you should probably be aware that Mihoyo really didn’t want any of these details to be leaked. The developer issued a public statement via a tweet addressing the leaks, stating that the leaks cause “some Travelers to have misconceptions about the content of the new version”. It’s highly likely that it will be cracking down hard on leakers in the future.

What this means is that you should probably take everything we’re about to go into with a pinch of salt. The leaks that are known right now will probably mention everything that was correct at the time that they were leaked, and it’s unlikely that features that have been in development for several months will change drastically, but it may mean that there are tiny tweaks to the information gathered thus far, like precisely what attacks do, or the timings for certain events.

Genshin Impact 1.5 characters and reruns

Following on from the introduction of Rosaria in the 1.4 update, the two new Genshin Impact characters in the 1.5 update are going to be Eula and Yanfei. Eula will be a five-star Cryo character with a Claymore. In combat, she will rely on acquiring stacks of Grimheart that’s converted by her skills into effects to deal more damage over time. Yanfei on the other hand is a four-star Pyro character that specialises in magical effects with her Catalyst. It’s not just new characters coming to 1.5, as the leak seems to suggest that Zhongli will have a rerun.

Version 1.5 Info Bird Companion

– Retainer that teleports you to your house/base Housing Shop

There will be a store where you can buy furniture with special currency New Mobs

– Dahaka Geo Boss

– Herald Electro pic.twitter.com/BECrtcuePw — Zeniet (@Zeniiet) March 16, 2021

Housing

In much the same way as the previous updates introduced players to festivals and Genshin Impact hangout events, the 1.5 update appears to include a new housing mechanic. Players will be able to furnish their own living quarters with stuff that they can buy from a shop with special currency. You’ll also get a bird companion who can teleport you to your house.

Other Genshin Impact 1.5 new features

As for the rest of the update, these are what’s been leaked thus far:

Three new events

A new weekly boss and world boss

New mobs

New artifact domain

Two new artifacts

New hangout events

That’s all we know so far about the Genshin Impact 1.5 update. Of course, let’s not get distracted by what’s coming in the future as the 1.4 update has tons of stuff in it that you should complete first. There are four characters with hangout events complete: Noelle, Barbara, Bennett, and Chongyun. And that’s not counting the rest of the Windblume Festival’s activities.