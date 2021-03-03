Looking for the best Genshin Impact Rosaria build? The next character that’s likely coming in the Genshin Impact 1.4 update is a Cryo based four-star character, and she is a rather powerful, frosty DPS dealer. Rosaria has been part of Genshin Impact for a while as an NPC, but she’ll soon be a playable character.

So what exactly is her deal? Well for one, she is a member of the Church of Favonius in Mondstadt, the big town with giant windmills you visit towards the beginning of Genshin Impact. She’s also got a rather interesting definition of piety and seems somewhat selfish. She refuses to attend choir practice on the grounds that she finds it boring.

But as a fighter, this pale nun has some great skills and is perfectly capable of dealing all the Cryo-based Genshin Impact element damage you’ll need. We’re confident that Rosaria will be a great fit onto any team that needs some more Cryo damage; to get the most out of her icy skills, here’s the Genshin Impact Rosaria build you should aim for.

Genshin Impact Rosaria release date

Rosaria should be joining the roster at some point during the Genshin Impact 1.4 update, though there has been no official announcement yet.

Best Genshin Impact Rosaria DPS build

A Genshin Impact dataminer has leaked details of an upcoming weapon, called the Dragonspine Spear, that looks like it’s tailor made for Rosaria. This spear has a chance to form an icicle above an opponent when they’re hit, dealing AoE damage that scales from her attack.

If you don’t get the Dragonspine Spear, there are alternatives, such as the Halberd. This buffs her attack power and also has a passive that deals an additional 160%-320% normal attack damage every ten seconds. You could also go with the Crescent Pike for more physical damage as every elemental orb or particle that she picks up will enhance normal and charged attack damage by 20% each for five seconds.

Since Rosaria’s skills rely on critical hits, the four-piece Berserker set is a great option. It buffs her critical hit rate by 12% and an additional 24% when below 70% health. There’s also the Gladiator’s Finale set that increases her attack by 18% and her normal damage by 35% as she is a polearm user.

Rosaria charged attack, diving and swimming animations. Special thanks to @lumie_lumie pic.twitter.com/lfzBU81Wn8 — Dimbreath (@dimbreathjr) February 28, 2021

Genshin Impact Rosaria abilities

Normal attack – Spear of Worship

Normal Attack: Attacks up to five times with polearm.

Charged Attack: Charge up to lunge forward, dealing damage to any enemies in the way. Consumes stamina.

Plunging Attack: Rosaria dives onto the ground, causing area-of-effect damage upon impact. Enemies in her path will also take damage.

Elemental Skill: Ravaging Confession

Shifts position to behind a targeted opponent, then stabs and slashes with her polearm, dealing Cryo damage. Only works on enemies the same size or smaller than Rosaria.

Elemental Burst: Rites of Termination

Rosaria swings her polearm to slash surrounding opponents, then summons an ice lance to strike the ground. Both attacks deal Cryo damage. While the ice lance is active, it periodically emits a blast of cold air to deal Cryo damage to nearby enemies.

Rosaria Constellations

Unholy Revelation : Rosaria gets an attack speed increase of 10% and normal attack damage increase of 10% for four seconds after landing a critical hit.

: Rosaria gets an attack speed increase of 10% and normal attack damage increase of 10% for four seconds after landing a critical hit. Land Without Promise : Duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination increases by four seconds.

: Duration of the Ice Lance created by Rites of Termination increases by four seconds. Sacrament of Penance : Increases level of Ravaging Confession by three (to a maximum of 15).

: Increases level of Ravaging Confession by three (to a maximum of 15). Amazing Disgrace : Ravaging Confession’s critical hits regenerate five energy for Rosaria. This can only be triggered once per use of Ravaging Confession.

: Ravaging Confession’s critical hits regenerate five energy for Rosaria. This can only be triggered once per use of Ravaging Confession. Extreme Unction : Increases level of Rites of Termination by three (to a maximum of 15).

: Increases level of Rites of Termination by three (to a maximum of 15). Divine Retribution: Rites of Termination’s attack decreases the physical resistance of enemies by 20% for ten seconds.

Rosaria passive talents

Night Walk : Increases movement speed of party members by 10% at night (18:00-6:00). Does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss, and is not stackable with the same effects on other passive talents.

: Increases movement speed of party members by 10% at night (18:00-6:00). Does not work in Domains, Trounce Domains, or Spiral Abyss, and is not stackable with the same effects on other passive talents. Extracted Confession : When Rosaria strikes an enemy from behind with Ravaging Confession, her critical hit rate increases by 12% for five seconds.

: When Rosaria strikes an enemy from behind with Ravaging Confession, her critical hit rate increases by 12% for five seconds. Shadow Samaritan: Using Rites of Termination Increases critical hit rate of all nearby party members except Rosaria by 15% of Rosaria’s critical hit rate for ten seconds. The critical hit rate bonus that’s gained this way can’t exceed 15%.

And that’s all we have for the best Genshin Impact Rosaria build. You may want to check out our Genshin Impact new characters guide which highlights the characters that are rumoured to be joining the anime game’s roster in the future. If you’re in the market for weapons, our Genshin Impact weapons guide will help you kit out your new teammate, and if you’re looking for builds for the best Genshin Impact characters, we’ve got you covered – we’ve even got the best Hu Tao build around.