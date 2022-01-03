Genshin Impact 2.4 release time confirmed – Enkanomiya and more drop this week

The next major update for Genshin Impact lands this week, and the devs have provided precise details for the 2.4 release time. We’ve already had plenty of details on what to expect, and it’s a sizable update with new characters, new events, and a “secret-shrouded” new area in Enkanomiya. Here’s the rundown.

Maintenance for Genshin Impact 2.4 begins at 2pm PST / 5pm EST / 10pm GMT on January 5. The maintenance period is expected to last five hours, which would put the actual 2.4 release time at 7pm PST / 10pm EST on January 5, or 3am GMT on January 6. Maintenance could conclude early, which would let you dive into the new content a bit sooner.

You’ll receive 300 primogems as compensation for the maintenance period, which will be delivered via the in-game mailbox within five hours of the update launch – you just need to have reached Adventure Rank 5 in order to be eligible. You can get details on that over on the official site.

As previously announced, 2.4 will introduce a “secret-shrouded” new area with Enkanomiya, as well as the new characters Shenhe and Yun Jin.

