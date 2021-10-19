Looks like Genshin Impact is getting a Yunjin banner in update 2.4

While we only recently got update 2.2 in Genshin Impact, attention is starting to drift further afield as a long-rumoured character is reportedly coming to the anime game in the not-too-distant future.

Genshin Impact dataminer Tangzhu reports on Twitter that Yunjin is getting a banner in update 2.4, though they haven’t seen her element or rarity. Another dataminer called Ubatcha vouched for the leak, adding that the update “should also bring a new area”, which could be the Chasm.

Yunjin’s name has popped up several times already in Genshin Impact. Back in January 2021, dataminer Lumie shared a render of the character on Twitter. Back then, leakers believed she was a five-star Polearm user with geo abilities. She has also appeared in the game, albeit scarcely. We caught a glimpse of her during a recent cutscene for the Moonchase Festival, and several existing characters mention her by name in their voice lines. She hails from Liyue and is a part of the Heyu Tea House troupe, becoming a particularly popular performer in the region.

As ever with datamines, though, keep in mind that Mihoyo hasn’t revealed the content itself, and it could be subject to change if it is legitimate.

Genshin Impact’s next update is 2.3. While we haven’t had our livestream reveal yet, Mihoyo is building up some early anticipation with teases for Itto and Gorou on Twitter.

