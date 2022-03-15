Looks like Genshin Impact 2.6 has a Venti banner rerun

Genshin Impact’s 2.6 update might be one to keep your eye on if you’ve been waiting for another Venti banner rerun. While Mihoyo released the Anemo-based support character way back in September 2020, he remains a favourite due to how good his kit is.

Twitter account Lumie shares that Venti’s banner is reportedly returning to Genshin Impact during the first half of the upcoming 2.6 update. That would be the same time as the new character Ayato, though that doesn’t mean the two will be part of the same banner. Venti is a five-star character, so it might be more likely that we’ll get two separate wish events, which is becoming a more regular occurrence for the anime game these days. As always, keep in mind that Mihoyo hasn’t confirmed any of this, so the leaked content could be subject to change.

Venti is a bard that excels in a support role due to his ability to recharge energy for his allies and suspend foes in mid-air with wind currents, leaving them open for an attack from another character in your party. He was initially introduced in September 2020, though he got a banner rerun in March 2021.

While the Genshin Impact 2.6 release date should fall this month, there’s plenty we don’t know about the update just yet. We’re getting a new area called the Chasm and Ayato, though Mihoyo is keeping the rest under wraps until its usual pre-update livestream.

In the meantime, though, you can check out our guide for the best Genshin Impact Venti build. It looks like you might need it soon enough.

