Genshin Impact 2.6 release date, livestream, Chasm, and banners

Looking for the Genshin Impact 2.6 update release date? There are plenty of 2.6 rumours out there, but developer Mihoyo has already confirmed one new addition due to arrive in its open-world game with the next update: The Chasm, a mysterious disused mine far beneath Liyue.

As ever, information on the next Genshin Impact update has been shared via beta testers and dataminers over the 2.6 beta period. There’s reportedly a lot more in store, including a new Inazuman festival called the Irodori Festival. However, it’s worth remembering that all information shared by unofficial sources is unconfirmed and subject to change when the 2.6 release date arrives.

There’s also another new Genshin Impact character arriving in 2.6 to look forward to – and it’s none other than Kamisato Ayaka’s older brother, Ayato, a blue-haired Hydro sword user. There’s a fair bit of info on his playstyle out there already, acquired from beta information, so if you’ve got your primogems ready for his Genshin Impact banner, it’s worth taking a look at the rumoured Ayato ascension materials so you’re prepared to unlock his full potential. Here’s everything we know so far about the Genshin Impact 2.6 update.

Genshin Impact 2.6 release date

The Genshin Impact 2.6 release date is probably March 30, 2022, based on Mihoyo’s typical six-week update schedule.

Genshin Impact 2.6 livestream

Based on the scheduling of previous livestreams, we anticipate the Genshin 2.6 livestream to air around March 18, 2022. We’ll let you know as soon as details are confirmed – to ensure you don’t miss out on primogems, make sure to keep an eye on our Genshin Impact codes guide which we update the moment new livestream codes are revealed.

Genshin Impact 2.6 new character

As far as we know, there’s only one new character arriving in 2.6 – Kamisato Ayato, Ayaka’s brother. We’ve got the lowdown on the Ayato abilities and release date in our guide – here’s how to farm Genshin Impact handguards for his ascension.

Genshin Impact 2.6 banners

According to dataminer Lumie, Ayato will feature on the first banner of 2.6. Beyond this, nothing else has been confirmed so we’ll have to wait for the 2.6 livestream to find out more.

However, there are rumours that Venti, Yoimiya, Kazuha, and possibly Klee and Ayaka are potential candidates for rerun banners.

Genshin Impact 2.6 events

The Genshin Impact 2.6 events we’ve heard about so far include:

Outside the Canvas, Inside the Lens (via Genshin Intel) – an event in which you take a series of selfies at different locations; reportedly, each picture earns you “​30 primogems, 20,000 mora, and two Hero’s Wit.”

(via Genshin Intel) – an event in which you take a series of selfies at different locations; reportedly, each picture earns you “​30 primogems, 20,000 mora, and two Hero’s Wit.” Vibro-Crystal Research (via Genshin Intel) – in this event, you put together two separate parties and equip them with crystals that create different harmonic responses resulting in unique buffs.

(via Genshin Intel) – in this event, you put together two separate parties and equip them with crystals that create different harmonic responses resulting in unique buffs. Spices from the West (via Project Celestia) – an event where you obtain recipes and create seasonings which can be added to “delicious” dishes. The resulting “fragrant” dishes can be given to characters in the Serenitea Pot.

There is also the Hues of the Violet Court: Irodori Festival (via Genshin Intel), which has associated story quests and four minigames:

Clash of Lone Blades , a duelling minigame where you cannot use Elemental Skills or Bursts; instead you use the ‘parry’ skill to deflect enemy attacks

, a duelling minigame where you cannot use Elemental Skills or Bursts; instead you use the ‘parry’ skill to deflect enemy attacks Theater Mechanicus: Stage of Brilliance

The Moon and Stars Inscribe , in which you gather materials and photographs in order to help inspire two poets

, in which you gather materials and photographs in order to help inspire two poets The Floral Courtyard, a minigame in which you create a floral display

According to a tweet by Genshin Intel, completing all four minigames in the Irodori festival rewards you with a free Xingqiu.

Genshin Impact 2.6 Chasm

The Chasm is a new area arriving in 2.6. Technically it exists in the game already – it’s a mysterious disused mine in Liyue – but in 2.6 we’ll be able to explore it for the first time. A tweet by Genshin Intel describes two parts to The Chasm: the entrance, which is part of the overworld map, and an “underground mines” area which lies far beneath the surface.

The 2.5 livestream gave us a glimpse of a new boss appearing in The Chasm – the Ruin Serpent. The Chasm is also covered with debilitating mud which drains your speed and health, and buffs enemies standing in it. According to Project Celestia, in order to navigate the dangerous depths of the mine, players will use an item called the Lumenstone Adjuvant. This item can be enhanced with Lumenspar and Lumenstone Ore via an NPC called Jinwu.

Genshin Impact 2.6 new content

Other new content reportedly arriving in the 2.6 update includes:

New five-star sword, Haran Geppaku Futsu (via Ambr)

(via Ambr) New five-star artifact set, Vermillion Hereafter (via Ambr)

(via Ambr) New five-star artifact set, Echoes of an Offering (via Ambr)

(via Ambr) Spiral Abyss changes (via Ubatcha)

The two new artifact sets will replace the Gladiator and Wanderer’s Troupe artifact sets in tier two Domain Reliquary boxes in the Spiral Abyss.

That’s everything we know about the Genshin Impact 2.6 update so far, but we’ll keep you updated on any new developments. If you’ve been lucky with your wishes on recent banners, you may want to check our Raiden Shogun build guide, Kokomi build guide, or Yae Miko build guide to make the most of these formidable allies.